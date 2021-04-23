Afternoon Observer | Law enforcement shot Andrew Brown in back + Several in Charlotte area say more police reform needed

We did it, Charlotte — we made it to Friday. Kristen here, deciding how I’m going to spend these next couple days. Are you looking for ways to fill your time this weekend? CharlotteFive is back with their five-minute guide to things to do in Charlotte, the April 23-29 edition. From strawberry picking to thrifting to a virtual Steeplechase, there are plenty of things to do between Netflix binge sessions on the couch. As always, remember your masks!

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Andrew Brown, the Elizabeth City man killed by law enforcement Wednesday, was shot in the back, according to emergency radio recordings. Deputies were serving a warrant Wednesday when at least one shot Brown, whose death drew protests.

According to scanner traffic from the morning of the shooting, law enforcement told dispatch that shots were fired at Brown’s address. “We do have a subject that was hit,” a voice says in part of the recording from around 8:25 a.m.

The radio traffic details of the shooting were first reported Friday morning by WRAL-TV. Authorities have released few other details about the incident. According to Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, there is body camera footage of the shooting, but he hadn’t watched it yet. Multiple media organizations are going to court to seek the release of that footage, as reported by the News & Observer’s Tyler Dukes and Will Doran.

A thousand miles from Minneapolis, Charlotteans are reflecting on this week’s news of a jury finding ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

The Observer’s Danielle Chemtob spoke with multiple people from the Charlotte area about their reactions, and a common thread was pulled — many are fed up with the pace of police reform, and say more action is needed to address systemic racism in society.

“Police are supposed to be here to protect, and a lot of people don’t feel like that protection is given.”

“It’s been a systemic thing that’s been created and generated for so many years, and that’s not something that’s just going to be undone overnight.”

“I have a son and I’m fearful, he goes out everyday and I don’t know what might happen.”

Read all of Chemtob’s findings here.

E-grocer Farmstead is expanding its services in Charlotte since opening in mid-November. Workers Shinesia Whatley, left, and Matthew Brown tag grocery items in this file photo.

Farmstead, an online grocer that landed in Charlotte in November, is expanding its services in the area. Why the rapid move?

The answer is simple: “Customer growth has grown faster than we expected,” co-founder and CEO Pradeep Elankumaran told the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

What’s changing?

Farmstead will offer now free delivery to homes within an hour of its 32,000-square foot hub in west Charlotte.

The service will now be more available: it will be offered seven days — instead of the previous five — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also launching is one-hour delivery service for $4.99, and a referral incentive program.

Have you ordered your groceries from the online service? How did the experience stack up to in-person grocery shopping? Let me know your thoughts.

According to a new Observer data analysis, Mecklenburg County is among the slowest — both statewide and among similar counties nationwide — to vaccinate the public.

First, some context: About 29% of all North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. In Mecklenburg, that number is closer to 22%.

The Observer’s Alison Kuznitz and Gavin Off used data from various health departments to compare Meck’s progress with that of other counties.

Here’s how Meck compares to some NC counties: Forsyth County: 29.3%, Guilford County: 30.2%, Wake County: 30.3%

And to some counties nationwide: Contra Costa County, Calif: 34.1%, Montgomery County, Md: 30.7%, Allegheny County, Pa: 28.7%

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said on Wednesday she expects the county may soon catch up with or surpass other areas. “We are hoping to continue to move through the summer with vaccinations and making sure that people have access,” Harris said in a news conference this week.

Looking for an appointment? Find one here with our vaccine tracker.

