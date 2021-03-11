Afternoon Observer: March 11

1. NC again widens vaccine eligibility — including some in Group 4

As announced by NC Gov. Cooper on Thursday, some in NC’s Group 4 who have underlying health conditions can get vaccinated next week. But in Charlotte, it could be a bit before these folks can get shots, as Mecklenburg County is grappling with a backlog of appointments from Groups 1, 2 and 3.

What to know, from the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz:

  • This subset of Group 4 was originally slated to get vaccines later this month.

  • Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says Meck is still immunizing people in the “very large” Group 3.

  • The later phase of Group 4 — essential workers not yet vaccinated — will become eligible on April 7.

  • Group 5 will open up eligibility to all North Carolinians. Details aren’t yet available on when appointments will open to that group.

2. Wells Fargo to discontinue wealth management brand for the ultra-rich

Wells Fargo is discontinuing the Abbot Downing brand, according to an internal memo. The ultra-high-net worth unit was named for a manufacturer of Wells Fargo stagecoaches in the 19th century. Above, a Wells Fargo stagecoach in Charlotte.
Wells Fargo is discontinuing the Abbot Downing brand, according to an internal memo. The ultra-high-net worth unit was named for a manufacturer of Wells Fargo stagecoaches in the 19th century. Above, a Wells Fargo stagecoach in Charlotte.

Financial services and banking company Wells Fargo will discontinue its Abbot Downing wealth-management brand and fold it into its larger private bank. The unit, named for a 19th century manufacturer of Wells Fargo stagecoaches, represented the company’s richest customers. It managed over $47 billion, according to its website.

  • The move continues the ongoing consolidation underway in the bank’s wealth management division.

  • Last month, Wells Fargo sold its asset management business for $2.1 billion.

Find more information about the move from Observer reporter Austin Weinstein.

3. COVID clinics around Charlotte aren’t wasting many doses

Since vaccine distribution began 3 months ago, Charlotte-area counties have done a good job of — and it can be easy to lose a shot here or there, as the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz reports.

Keeping the vaccine usable:

  • When the Pfizer vaccine is removed from a freezer and mixed with a sodium chloride diluent, it can be kept at room temperature for six hours. After that, leftover doses should be discarded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The Moderna vaccine operates under a similar tight timeline, and it can’t be refrozen.

In Mecklenburg, no viable doses have been “wasted” due to human error, Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington told the Observer this week. However, at least 44 doses were “not suitable for use” due to issues like defective syringes or vials, DHHS data show.

“Basically we have not wasted any doses, and we don’t have any intention to — so we will find someone’s arm to put it in,” Washington said. “It’s not wise to waste doses.”

4. CMS cancels prom because of COVID

The show won’t go on. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials announced that, because of the ongoing pandemic, proms will not be held this spring.

According to the district:

  • Schools can’t host in-person social gatherings while also maintaining social distancing requirements. Indoor venues that hold less than 5,000 people have a capacity limit of 250, while those over 5,000 can hold up to 15% of their capacity.

  • Principals are considering other activities in place of a traditional prom, like Zoom “prom” parties, drive-in movie events and senior priority for athletic events.

5. Looking for the perfect St. Paddy’s day beer?

The Suffolk Punch Nitro Irish Stout will be on tap at its St. Patrick&#x002019;s Day celebration.
The Suffolk Punch Nitro Irish Stout will be on tap at its St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Many people associate Irish stouts with St. Patrick’s Day, but there’s no need to box in your imbibing. Some brewers around Charlotte are also releasing Irish red ales and other brews that aren’t Irish in origin but play to the occasion — and yes, one of them is green.

Some local breweries joining the fun:

  • Benford Brewing Co.

  • Birdsong Brewing Co.

  • The Suffolk Punch

  • Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co.

... and more. Get the full list and all the details here with CharlotteFive’s Daniel Hartis.

---

