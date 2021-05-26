Afternoon Observer | Rest in peace, David T. Foster III + Rae Carruth’s son set to graduate

Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, here with some deeply sad news to share today. David T. Foster III — a loving man and an award-winning Observer photographer and videographer — was found dead in his apartment off Park Road on Monday afternoon. He was 52. Those close to Foster remember him as a teddy bear of a man with a big personality — and die-hard lover of the Tar Heels. We’re holding his family in our hearts during this time of grief. Here, you can remember Foster’s memory with folks who loved him and view some of his work from over the years. Rest in peace, David.

1. The boy Rae Carruth couldn’t kill is now a young man graduating from an NC high school

Chancellor Lee Adams will be graduating from Vance High School in 2021. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth. His mother is Cherica Adams was killed in a murder for hire by Carruth.
Chancellor Lee Adams is a young man about to graduate from a Charlotte high school. He’s 21 years old, and he has permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy. To understand his story, you must first learn about his past — his pregnant mother, Cherica Adams, was shot four times in 1999 by a hitman hired by Rae Carruth, a former Carolina Panther. His mother died that night, but Chancellor Lee survived because of a 12-minute “911” call she made from her car after the shooting. Adams was Carruth’s on-and-off girlfriend, and Chancellor Lee is his son.

In this Observer story by Scott Fowler, we see past the tragedy and learn about Chancellor Lee’s triumph. “He’s really worked hard,” Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother who has raised Chancellor Lee from birth, said. “He’s been on the A/B honor roll a lot. I’m just so proud, so I may be a little loud.”

Saundra is sure that Cherica Adams knows about his upcoming graduation — and will be watching from heaven. As Saundra says, “I know Cherica is in heaven, smiling ... she’s got all the angels together rooting for him. She’s saying: ‘That’s my boy right there!’”

You can revisit our 2018 podcast series about Carruth and the murder of Adams here.

2. Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree charged with murder in York

Adrienne Roshea Simpson, 33, of Myrtle Beach has been charged with murder in connection with the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin, said York Police Chief Andy Robinson.

Simpson was previously accused of roles in what officials describe as crime-spree murders in Chester, S.C. and Missouri alongside Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, of Chester County, who is also charged with the murder of Hardin.

The Rock Hill Herald’s Andrew Dys has all the latest details of the case here.

3. Charlotte sculptor ousted from national arts panel

Nationally acclaimed sculptor Chas Fagan is shown last fall in his home studio in Charlotte. President Joe Biden ordered Fagan and other Trump appointee to resign on Monday, May 24, from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts based in the nation&#x002019;s capital, The Washington Post reported.
Charlotte sculptor Chas Fagan and three other Trump appointees were removed from an arts panel this week by the Biden administration, The Washington Post reported.

The details:

  • The panel, called the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, advises the president and Congress on the design of federal buildings, memorials in Washington and the appearance of the coins.

  • The three members, appointed by Trump on Jan. 12, were told they had to resign by Monday night, a commission spokesperson told The Hill.

  • On Tuesday, Biden said he would replace them with members of “a diversity of background and experience, as well as a range of aesthetic viewpoints,” the Post reported.

Learn more here with the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

4. How did NC cops solve two robberies so quickly?

The short answer: the suspect kept his ankle monitor on while participating in illicit activities.

The long answer, with the Observer’s Michael Gordon:

  • On Feb. 9, Terrence White was 400 feet away from the Dollar General on Frank Vance Road when a man pulled a gun on an employee and got $160 and three packs of cigarettes, an FBI affidavit says.

  • The next morning, White was near a Jersey Mike’s on Yorkmont Road when a the same robber drew a gun on a worker and stole $150.

  • Officials used the signal from White’s ankle monitor to connect him with the robbery.

  • White was arrested, and when police searched his phone, they found a video in which an unknown male asks White: “We getting money or what?”

  • The video was traced to a number belonging to Travis Chislom of Charlotte. Detectives discovered from the ankle device that White was near Chislom’s home on the days of the robberies.

  • Chislom, 29, was arrested Feb. 23.

5. Meet the NC Super Team

Guess what time it is? That’s right, high school football fans. It’s time for The Charlotte Observer/The News & Observer’s Super Team, the all-state collection of the best players in North Carolina.

Since the ‘80s, The Associated Press has named the official all-state team for North Carolina. This year, they aren’t doing it. So we stepped up.

From players of the year to first and second team offense and defense, meet the high school football Super Team here with the Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr.

---

  • The Musical Puppetmaster Behind ‘American Idol’ on Claudia Conway and a Close Call With Disaster

    Eric McCandless/ABCOn Sunday’s finale of American Idol, there was a slight snafu. Last season’s runner-up and fan-favorite Arthur Gunn was slated to perform alongside Sheryl Crow, playing a medley of her biggest hits. But at the last minute and with no explanation, he didn’t. Yet the show must always go on.Instead, this season’s contestant Graham DeFranco, who made it into the Top 16, was pulled from the audience to take Gunn’s spot. It was such a “curveball” that even American Idol’s music director, Kristopher Pooley, says he was left in the dark on what happened.“It’s live TV and all sorts of things can happen,” he told The Daily Beast. “We were told suddenly Graham’s going to do the song. I think he had just a couple of minutes notice. Graham hopped up on live TV in front of millions of people and sang a duet with Sheryl Crow.”“We threw the lyrics up on the teleprompter,” he added. “It said what his lyrics were and what Sheryl’s lyrics were. I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ In our show there’s organic music moments happening left and right, so we have to be on our toes.”The surprises of live television were one of the more intimidating elements Pooley was bracing for when he joined American Idol in 2018. The Detroit native handles all music-related aspects of the singing competition, including the arrangements, vocal coaches, and music producers. He even cues in the singers, managing more than 50 musicians and contestants and learning up to 70 songs in a day.Pooley has served as a music director on music tours and performances, including for Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and Demi Lovato. But American Idol’s broadcast live to millions of viewers is a different beast entirely.“The unknown can be daunting, but I felt up for it,” he explained. “I have a whole music team and I just felt really confident we could step in and do a great job. There’s a real learning curve to the show, so probably our first couple episodes, our heads were spinning. Then once we kind of settled into season one, it got a lot easier.”Pooley was able to nab the job after the show’s main producers were impressed with judge Katy Perry’s tours and they requested a meeting. “It was just a good fit, we hit it off right away,” he said. “Then it was right into working on the show.”His work begins in Hollywood Week, where hundreds of hopeful contestants are flown from across the country to California for an intensive boot camp where they must learn new songs, perform duets with strangers, and dazzle the judges with their solo performances in a bid to secure a coveted place in the live shows. Pooley helps compile a master list of songs that the singers, who cover a breadth of genres, can perform for judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.From there, Pooley and his team help contestants figure out arrangements and work with vocal coaches to nail their performances. It was during Hollywood Week that Pooley met Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her anti-Trump husband George Conway. “She was great,” Pooley offered. “I was really, really surprised by how well she could sing.”“It’s really exciting because a lot of them don’t really know how great they are yet,” Pooley added, speaking of the influx of industry newcomers on the show. “They know they have a talent. They have ambition, they know that they want to try this American Idol thing, but they come from an environment where they don’t have access to any type of arrangement or coaching. So, it’s really cool to see the artists step into their power.”Claudia Conway Goes Hollywood, Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judges With Adele and Emotional ConfessionPooley said he had no predictions on who would take home the title this year, explaining his team treats every contestant as if they are going to win. “We put the same amount of energy and effort into everyone,” he said. “I don’t try to think too much about the TV side of it and the showbiz. I’m thinking, ‘How can I make them the best they possibly can be?’ Then we see what the viewers decide. It’s always fascinating.”It was ultimately Chayce Beckham who was named the winner of Season 19, which wrapped up Sunday. The 24-year-old has already seen a taste of success with his new song “23” securing iTunes’ No. 1 spot for country music and No. 2 for its overall top songs on Monday.Since its launch in 2002, American Idol has helped produce some notable country stars including Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Kellie Pickler. Pooley thinks it’s a result of the audience being drawn to storytelling, which is a staple of country music.Earlier this month, 16-year-old country singer Caleb Kennedy was let go from the ABC show after making it into the Top 5 when a video clip began circulating online where he’s seen sitting next to someone who was wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the fan-favorite wrote in an Instagram statement. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet, and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”His mother Anita Guy later said the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 years old and after he had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night, adding that her son “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”Pooley was reluctant to say if he felt if the show made the correct decision in regard to kicking Kennedy off the show, saying the issue was “complicated.” “I also think that redemption is the central human story,” he said. “There’s always hope. He’s obviously super talented and I wish him the best, but as far as you know, a right or wrong decision, I just do music.”While not officially a done deal yet, Pooley said he is looking forward to the prospect of returning next year for the show’s 20th season. “It’s an exciting time for the show,” Pooley said. “I think we’re coming off a little high, with this finale. So yeah, if they want me back and then we do another season.”While American Idol is one of his career highlights, Pooley also has achieved some other milestones, including music-directing Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, as well as her inauguration performance for President Joe Biden in January.“It was very surreal to work on that,” Pooley recalled, speaking of the inauguration where Perry sang “Firework” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “To see something that goes from an idea that Katy has and then I put music together for, to be part of a moment in history, what felt like a release of tension that day. We wanted to create a hopeful moment that whatever you believe politically, either side, just to celebrate our country. The whole goal of that was to be inspirational and have a hopeful tone.”“I just feel thankful and surprised at the opportunities I get and all the artists I get to work with,” he added. “I’m just thankful for where I am and I don’t take any of it for granted. I try to acknowledge that the career stuff is a very small slice of life. So, I’m thankful for those moments, but I’m also just as thankful for spending time with my daughter and my wife.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

