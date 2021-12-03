Afternoon shooting in east Charlotte becomes a homicide investigation, CMPD says

A 911 call about an assault quickly became a homicide investigation in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as Detreye Kenjuan Walker, 48, CMPD said.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, in the 6600 block of Lawyers Road. That’s in east Charlotte’s Hickory Ridge area, north of Albemarle Road.

“Upon arrival, officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, however the victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” CMPD said.

“The victim and suspect were known to each other. Homicide detectives are speaking to a person of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.”

Details about what preceded the shooting have not been released.

CMPD says anyone with information in the case can call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective B. Pearson.