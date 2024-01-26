Afternoon weather has chance to break record for warm temperatures

Friday’s afternoon weather can break minimum temperatures at several locations.

Most of Central Florida is under a fog warning until 8 a.m., according to NWS Melbourne.

Visibility could drop as low as a quarter of a mile or less.

Temps are in the mid-60s for the low and near 70s for the high, which is 10-20 degrees more than usual for this time of year across Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

Near the immediate coast and slightly inland, afternoon highs could be in the 70s and 80s.

The day is expected to be dry, but there could be a late shower north/west of Interstate 4.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents across all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.