Afterpay Day Is Back With a Four-day Weekend

From March 17 to 20, thousands of Afterpay’s retail partners, including small and medium-sized businesses, will offer shoppers special deals across the beauty, fashion, home, sportswear, footwear, jewelry and pets categories.

According to Zahir Khoja, general manager of global platforms and partners at Afterpay, the event offers a valuable opportunity for merchants to be introduced to new consumers from the company’s network of over 10 million shoppers in North America. In fact, during Afterpay’s 2021 Afterpay Day event, the company saw a 35 percent jump in the average number of new customers participating in the event.

At the same time, the company is helping bring value to consumers who have the opportunity to discover, shop, and save on thousands of brands on Afterpay Day.

Leading up to Afterpay Day, the company’s monthlong, mobile-first Carte Diem campaign has been inviting shoppers to “seize the savings” and unlock early access to exclusive offers. These offers could be used by shopping through the Afterpay app. Additionally, sweepstakes offered shoppers the chance to win daily prizes of $1,000 with one grand prize winner receiving $10,000 while making qualified purchases. Participating brands in Carte Diem for 2022 included GOAT, Crocs, The Container Store, Flight Club, Steve Madden, Finish Line, Goli Nutrition, FragranceNet.com and JDSports.com.

JDSports.com also teamed up with Afterpay on March 15 for a Dropshop collaboration. The drop, Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers in “Shadow Red” which was offered exclusively on JDSports.com for shoppers checking out with Afterpay, reportedly sold out in record time.

Following a busy holiday shopping season where Afterpay saw an increase of over 380 percent for in-store orders, Afterpay Day 2022 will go beyond offering ways to save online and through the Afterpay app to include a full, omnichannel experience. Select retailers will offer deals to shoppers IRL for those paying with the Afterpay app. To participate, shoppers must create a digital Afterpay Card in the Afterpay app. The app allows the user to check available Afterpay balances and conveniently tap their phone to pay in-store.

Highlighted deals from brands participating in Afterpay Day include 10 percent off at Revolve, 50 percent off of Friends of Carhartt gear, 25 percent off at Steve Madden and a buy two, get one free deal at Pandora.

