Aftershock festival begins Oct. 5
An estimated 160,000 fans are expected to make their way to the Aftershock festival in Discovery Park. The festival begins on Oct. 5 and lasts until Oct. 8.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
The Lakers didn't seem to appreciate how much the Nuggets enjoyed sweeping them.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
This isn't really a "pop cultural moment" the NFL should be exploiting for its own gain.
We've gathered the best home-centric steals live now, including bedding, bath, kitchen, electronics and more.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features, but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Bird, the shared micromobility company that was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last week, is issuing another round of layoffs, according to an email interim CEO Michael Washinushi sent to the company. Bird has yet to respond to our questions for clarification, but we will update this story once they do. The reduction in headcount comes two weeks after Bird acquired Spin, another shared e-scooter operator based in the U.S. At the time, Bird said the geographic overlap between the two companies was "minimal."
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Patreon is launching new features, a redesigned app and a new brand identity, the company announced on Wednesday. In a blog post, the company explained that the changes are about "giving creators even more," noting that Patreon is "no longer just a paid membership company." One of the most notable features updates is the full rollout of its Discord-like chat feature that connects creators with their fans in a group message.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
Weight is a factor in the length of the needle your injector uses, but you may have to advocate for it yourself.