Aftershocks reported following California earthquake
Dozens of aftershocks were being reporting Friday following the 6.0 magnitude earthquake on the California-Nevada state line on Thursday.
The ground is still shaking following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that hit south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon -- at least 230 small quakes have been recorded by USGS in California and Nevada.
A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada state line, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco, with days of aftershocks predicted, authorities said. The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevada. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4 or above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Several earthquakes rattled Northern California within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Between Walker and Coleville in Mono County, about 23 miles southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded around 3:50 p.m. Since that quake, the USGS has reported several other shakes either in Nevada or across the state border in Mono, Tuolumne and Alpine counties.
An earthquake that shook Central California Thursday afternoon has now been upgraded by the USGS to a magnitude 6.0.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck parts of Northern California near the border with Nevada on Thursday, July 8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.This footage uploaded by Twitter user Aryan Mann, shows a fan and blinds swaying as the earthquake rattled the region.The quake struck at a depth of 9.8 km (6 miles) and was centered near the town of Walker, California, about 150 miles east of state capital Sacramento. Credit: Aryan Mann via Storyful
A preliminary 6.0 earthquake was reported near the California/Nevada border on Thursday evening. (photo/USGS) A pronounced tremor caught the attention of residents from the Bay Area to the Great Basin on Thursday afternoon, local time. No injuries or serious damage were immediately reported. The rumbling stemmed from a preliminary magnitude 6.0 earthquake, first noted as a 5.9 magnitude, near the California-Nevada border at 3:49 p.m., roughly 20 miles southeast of Markleeville, California, accor
