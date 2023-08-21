Afton man accused of sexual contact with a child

Aug. 21—State Police announced the arrest of an Afton man on charges of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor following an investigation.

According to a media release, troopers arrested Dustin L. Dungey, 22, Aug. 16, and charged him with: predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony; first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began earlier this month, the release said. Police said the investigation revealed that Dungey had inappropriate sexual contact with a child younger than 13 in June.

Dungey was arrested at his residence and processed at at the Sidney barracks, the release said. He was transported to the Chenango County Central Arraignment and Processing where he was remanded to the jail in lieu of $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $500,000 secure bond.

