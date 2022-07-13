Afton man arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges

A 26-year-old Afton man was arraigned on two different charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a relative.

In May, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to investigate a report of an alleged sexual assault. A female had disclosed to a relative that she had been inappropriately touched by another relative. These alleged assaults occurred between January and May 2022.

The trooper's investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Clayton Audley Blanchard of Afton on July 6. He was arrested at his residence on July 7 and was transported to the Otsego County Jail, where he was lodged.

Blanchard was arraigned July 8 in 87th District Court in Otsego County on one count criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $5,000 and his next court appearance is July 14 at 1:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Blanchard arraigned on charges of CSC against member of his family