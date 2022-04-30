Afton man charged with sexual abuse of children

Apr. 30—State Police said Friday an Afton man was arrested on charges of sexual assault and rape.

The arrest came after a joint investigation with State Police investigators at Sidney and investigators at Binghamton, a media release said.

Troopers received a report on April 15, of inappropriate behavior involving James D. Blackman, 32, and children. An investigation revealed that Blackman raped and sexually abused two children under the age of 11 on multiple occasions in Chenango County, the release said.

Blackman was arrested April 28, and charged with the following:

—Two counts of predatory sex assault against a child, a class A felony

—Four counts of first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony

—Two counts of first-degree sex abuse

—Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Blackman was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail.

The State Police encourage anyone including a parent, family member, coach, teacher, religious leader, who may be concerned that a child is being abused, to report it to them, the release said.