CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 21-year-old woman from Afton was arrested on Oct. 18 following an incident in June when she allegedly damaged her boyfriend's car after he broke up with her.

According to the Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Walker Road in Walker Township on Friday, June 3 for a report of damage to a vehicle. The boyfriend alleged he was talking with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor Dillon from Afton, while they were seated inside his vehicle. He informed her he wanted to break up. Dillon became angry and refused to exit the vehicle. He exited the vehicle to try to remove her and she jumped in the back seat. Dillon began kicking the sunroof, which broke the glass. She eventually exited the vehicle. The boyfriend jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the doors. Dillon attempted to climb through the driver side window. After an unsuccessful attempt, Dillon started punching the driver side mirror, breaking the glass.

The trooper attempted to interview Dillon at her residence, however no one answered the door. The trooper called Dillon’s cell phone. The trooper identified himself and asked if he was speaking with Dillon and the person hung up the phone. Dillon did not respond to multiple attempts to contact her. A report was submitted to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant was authorized, and Dillon was arrested by deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 18.

Dillon was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on one count malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. She was given a $5,000 cash surety bond.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Afton woman arrested for damaging boyfriend’s vehicle during breakup