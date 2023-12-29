Afua Asantewaa: Ghanaian media personality ends 126-hour singing marathon

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has completed a five-day singing marathon that she hopes will earn her a Guinness World Record.

With a hoarse voice, and wrapped in her country's flag, she thanked the crowd of supporters in the capital, Accra.

Clearly exhausted, the 33-year-old could barely remember what day it was.

Beginning on Christmas Eve, she beat a previous sing-a-thon record by nearly 24 hours, but has to wait to see if her effort will be officially recognised.

The organisers said Ms Asantewaa performed for 126 hours and 52 minutes. According to the rules set by Guinness World Records she was allowed a five-minute break every hour, or 20 minutes after four hours.

Speaking in a croaky voice, Ms Asantewaa, who is an entrepreneur and former beauty queen, said she hoped that the marathon "would be an inspiration to all women... to come out of your comfort zone and try new opportunities... when you put your mind to it you can achieve it".

The non-stop crooning attracted large numbers of well wishers, especially on Christmas Day. Among those who came were some of the country's biggest music stars, including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia also came along plus a host of actors, actresses and influencers.

They heard Ms Asantewaa cycle through 125 songs picked from the history of Ghanaian music across genres such as gospel, high-life and hip-life. It was all part of an effort to promote her country's culture.

A DJ was on hand to play the backing track, but she could only pause singing within or between songs for less than 30 seconds. The crowds joined in, but Ms Asantewaa was performing behind clear glass so as not to be distracted by the noise.

The whole record attempt was filmed and there were also named witnesses who will submit a report to Guinness World Records.

This year, regional neighbour Nigeria was gripped by a mania for record-breaking which was sparked by chef Hilda Baci cooking for more than 90 hours.

Hundreds turned out to support Afua Asantewaa