AG: 35-year-old found dead in Nashua home was murdered

Aug. 13—A man found dead Thursday morning in Nashua died by homicide, according to the state medical examiner's office.

According to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, Nashua police went to 5 Hanover St. to check on a resident there. When officers got inside the house, they found a man's body on the living room floor.

The Attorney General's Office identified the man as Jared Daly, 35, a Nashua resident. The chief medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Thursday, and ruled Daly's death a homicide.

The cause of death, according to the Attorney General's Office news release, was blunt impact injuries to the head.

Police are still investigating Daly's death, and have not announced any arrests.

Nashua police ask anyone with information to call the Nashua Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 603-594-3500.

Nashua police also want to speak with anyone who had any interaction with Daly on Sunday, Aug. 8 or Monday, Aug. 9.