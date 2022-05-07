AG: Ample evidence Johnson interfered in Arbery investigation

May 7—Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson allegedly maintained frequent communication with former employee Greg McMichael in the aftermath of the February 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, according to a filing this week in Glynn County Superior Court.

Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were later convicted of Arbery's murder.

Evidence also indicates Johnson allegedly manipulated the Georgia Attorney General's assignment of the case to Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill, being fully aware that Barnhill had already determined the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of Arbery to be self-defense, the filing states.

A retired longtime investigator with the Brunswick DA, Greg McMichael, 66, was convicted Nov. 24, 2021, in state court of murder, along with his son, Travis McMichael, 36, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. All three were sentenced to life in state prison in January. The three were then convicted in federal court on Feb. 23 of attempted kidnapping and of interfering with Arbery's rights to use a public street because the 25-year-old was Black. Federal sentencing is Aug. 8 for Bryan and the McMichaels, who also were convicted of firearms violence in the trial in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

All three men are White.

The court filing by the Georgia Attorney General came in response to Johnson's request in March for dismissal of criminal charges that allege she interfered with the investigation of the case, violating her oath of office in the process. Representing Johnson, Kingsland attorney John J. Ossick filed a motion contending no evidence existed that she interfered with the case in any way.

But the AG submitted evidence Wednesday of 16 phone calls between Johnson and McMichael, the first coming an hour after Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery dead in the Satilla Shores. In the last call between the two on May 5, 2020, the AG says Greg McMichael left a message "thanking her for a referral because, 'he's gonna run interference for me right now and that's damn good advice, and I appreciate it very much,'" according to the filing.

The AG maintains that Johnson contacted Barnhill hours after the killing and "insisted that it was urgent" that he meet with Glynn County Police about the case as soon as possible, according to the filing.

Barnhill met with investigators at the county police department the next day, Feb. 24, 2020, giving an initial assessment that Arbery's killing occurred in self-defense in the course of a citizen's arrest.

Contrary to Johnson's contention that she immediately recused herself, the AG says there is ample evidence that she meddled frequently in the case on behalf of her former investigator and his son.

Johnson did not officially inform the AG's office of her recusal until she submitted a "conflict letter" via email on Feb. 27, 2020, the filing states. Johnson told an AG paralegal that day that Barnhill would be willing to take the case, but she allegedly neglected to mention the previous communications between the two DA's, the filing states.

And at this point, the AG contends, Johnson already knew of Barnhil's self-defense assessment of the actions of the three men. The AG alleges Johnson manipulated the case in favor of her former employee and his son.

"Johnson failed to disclose, however, that Barnhill had already reviewed the case and declared the case to be self-defense," the filing states. "Thus, Johnson effectively chose the outcome of the case despite having a conflict under (state statutes)."

A Glynn County grand jury delivered an indictment against Johnson on Sept. 2, 2021, charging her with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and of violating her oath of office. The grand jury was convened at the Glynn County Courthouse in June 2021 on behalf of AG Chris Carr.

The latest filing also states Johnson allegedly appealed to Barnhill's son and the Brunswick DA's office spokesman as go-betweens in communications on the case.

George F. Barnhill served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Johnson's office, the filing states. Greg McMichael left a message with Johnson at 2:15 p.m. on the day of Arbery's killing, asking her to call because "my son son and I have been involved in a shooting and I need some advice right away," the filing states.

Johnson placed a call to George E. Barnhill that went unanswered at 5:42 p.m. that day, the filing states. Johnson then called the younger Barnhill at 6:11 p.m.

"Glynn County ADA Barnhill reached DA Barnhill, and DA Barnhill was told that Johnson was trying to reach him," the filing states.

The elder Barnhill called Johnson at 6:13 p.m., a call that lasted 22 minutes, the filing states. According to GBI investigators, Barnhill first said he would look into the case later in the week, but Johnson persuaded him to address it ASAP.

"According to evidence, Johnson insisted it was urgent, Barnhill relented, and Barnhill agreed to review and advise on the case the following afternoon of February 24th," the filing states.

"This all occurs while District Attorney Jackie Johnson is still presiding District Attorney of the case," the filing maintains. "The above referenced phone call was not a singular instance."

The filing notes 16 calls between McMichael and Johnson from Feb. 23, 2020, to May 5, 2020. The length of the calls vary from a brief 17 seconds to a more in-depth 21 minutes, four seconds, the filing states. McMichael initiated 10 of the calls; Johnson initiated the remaining six, the filing states.

At 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, Johnson made a call to Brunswick DA spokesman Mark Spalding that lasted four minutes, 14 seconds, the filing states. At 1:49 p.m., Spalding called McMichael and the call lasted four minutes, 38 seconds, the filing states. Johnson then called Spalding twice, at 2:15 p.m. and 2:16 p.m., receiving no answer, the filing states. She called Spalding again at 2:30 p.m. and the call lasted 5 minutes and 48 seconds, the filing states.

"Though it is unclear what the topic of conversation was in these calls, circumstantial evidence suggests that it involved the appointment of George Barnhill as the prosecutor over the Arbery investigation," the filing states. "Indeed, this would not be the only time that a series of calls would occur about who the appointed prosecutor was."

Under pressure from Arbery's parents because of the younger Barnhill's position with the Brunswick DA, the elder Barnhill recused himself from the case on April 3, 2020. The filing states that Barnhill told his son in a phone call at 6:11 p.m. "that he was going to recuse himself from the case due to publicity," the filing states. That call of 10 minutes, 34 seconds was the start of a flurry of six phone calls in less than 90 minutes concerning the case, the filing states.

The AG contends the younger Barnhill relayed to Johnson his father's intentions to step down in a call at 6:26 p.m. that lasted four minutes, 20 seconds. Johnson called McMichael at 6:52 p.m., but received no answer, the filing states. But McMichael called Johnson back at 7:15 p.m. and the call lasted for two minutes, 56 seconds, the filing states.

McMichael then called Travis McMichael at 7:20 p.m., but received no answer. Travis McMichael called his father back at 7:30 p.m. and the call lasted for two minutes, 30 seconds, the filing states.

The AG turned the case over to Hinesville DA Tom Durden on April 13, 2020. On April 26 at 9:46 p.m., the AG says Greg McMichael left a voicemail with Spalding expressing concern.

"McMichael's voice is shaking, claiming that something is 'urgent' about 'this situation,'" the filing states. Spalding called Johnson within an hour of receiving McMichael's voicemail, a call that lasted 21 minutes, the filing states.

The next day, Spalding called McMichael at 7:58 a.m. and the call lasted nearly five minutes, the filing states.

On the final call, at 11:51 p.m. on May 5, McMichael left a voicemail with Johnson thanking her for the above-mentioned referral and the "interference" the person was to provide, the filing states.

A lot happened with regards to this case on May 5, 2020. After reviewing the case, Durden told The News that day he planned to convene a Glynn County grand jury to consider criminal charges against the McMichaels. Also on May 5, Bryan's chilling video of Arbery's killing went viral when posted on the internet.

The GBI took over the investigation that day. Agents arrested the McMichaels two days later at their home. GBI agents arrested Bryan on May 20, 2020.

After serving 10 years as DA, voters dropped Johnson in favor of Keith Higgins in the November 2020 election, ending a contentious race heated by controversy over her handling of the Arbery case.

No hearing on the charges against Johnson has been scheduled.