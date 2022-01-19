AG Asks Court To Force Trumps To Comply | Patch PM

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about tonight:



Customer Calls Cops After Biting Toy Prize In '3 Kings Cake'



It's considered extremely lucky to get the slice of the traditional almond cake with a figurine hidden inside. One customer strongly disagrees.

NYAG Accuses Trump's Company Over Westchester Estate, Golf Club

Attorney General Letitia James' office seeks to force Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony.



DA Rocah Releases Report Into Disappearance Of Kathleen Durst

Real estate scion Robert Durst died in prison before he could be put on trial for his wife's 1982 murder.



Police Track Down And Nab 'Porch Pirate'



Detectives used license plate readers and CCTV to make an arrest of a Bronx man in connection with a package stolen from the porch of a Westchester home.

Hunter, 75, Charged After Shooting Deer Near Wildlife Refuge



The hunter voluntarily turned himself in to police, the DEC said.







» Also Worth a Look Today

» Across the Tri-state





Patch PM shares a few of the day's must-read items from our regional network. The Patch community platform includes communities in the mid- and lower Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

» Find Your Patch and more news of the day, including our most-read stories.

» Check out and Like the Hudson Valley Patches' Facebook pages.







This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch