AG: Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at New Hampshire home

A standoff with a barricaded suspect that triggered a shelter-in-place order for residents of a New Hampshire neighborhood ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting early Monday morning, law enforcement officials said.

A New Hampshire State Police SWAT team was called to the area of Central and West Bow streets in Franklin, where an armed individual had barricaded themself inside a home, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

At some point during the response, the resident involved was shot by police, Formella said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the individual was pronounced dead. Their name hasn’t been released.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No police officers were injured during the standoff.

The names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews, according to Formella.

Video from the scene showed smoke and flames billowing from the home in question, but Formella’s office made no mention of the fire.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

