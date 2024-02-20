AG: Autopsy determines couple in Salem, NH, died from murder-suicide

An autopsy determined the man and woman who were found dead inside their home in New Hampshire died in a murder-suicide, according to investigators.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced their cause of death two days after the bodies of 47-year-old Jennifer L. Barrett and 41-year-old Charles W. Molinari were found on Bodwell Avenue in Salem.

New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner determined Barrett died from a gunshot wound to the head and her manner of death was ruled a homicide. Molinari died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Although the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains active and ongoing, based on evidence gathered to date authorities are investigating this as a possible murder-suicide in which Mr. Molinari fatally shot Ms. Barrett before taking his own life,” said Formella.

Both Barett and Molinari lived in the home.

A neighbor placed two red roses on the front stairs for the couple on Sunday morning.

“They were very quiet, very sweet just a shock for everyone who knew them,” neighbor Lauren Demers said. “They were just nice people. You just don’t know what going on. I hope that unravels quickly and brings us some sort of closure,” Demers added.

No additional information is expected to be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW