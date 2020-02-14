AG Barr: Trump's tweets make it 'impossible for me to do my job'

WASHINGTON–Attorney General William Barr, in an unusual break with President Donald Trump, said Thursday that the president's habit of injecting himself into criminal cases has made it "impossible for me to do my job."

In his first public comments since the Justice Department earlier this week backed away from a stiff prison sentence for longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, the attorney general asserted in an interview with ABC News that the president "has never asked me to to anything in a criminal case," including Roger Stone's.

Stone, 67, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation to protect Trump and his presidential campaign.

Stone is due to be sentenced next week. Monday afternoon, prosecutors asked a judge to put him in prison for seven to nine years, arguing that his "lies to Congress and his obstructive conduct are a direct and brazen attack on the rule of law."

Hours later, in the middle of the night, Trump slammed their recommendation as a "miscarriage of justice."

Tuesday morning, the Justice Department indicated it would amend the recommendation, prompting the entire prosecution team to quit the case. One resigned from the government entirely.

The fast-moving developments have cast a harsh spotlight on the Justice Department's leadership, primarily Barr, and have raised fresh questions about the department's independence from the White House.

"I am not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody ... whether it's Congress, a newspaper editorial board or the president," Barr said in the interview. "I'm gonna do what I think is right. I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about the Department of Justice criminal cases," Barr said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying Trump "wasn't bothered" by what Barr said.

“The President wasn’t bothered by the comments at all and he has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions," the statement said. "President Trump uses social media very effectively to fight for the American people against injustices in our country, including the fake news. The President has full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and uphold the law.

Barr: Prosecutors' recommended prison sentence was excessive

The attorney general defended the decision to dial back the sentencing recommendation, adding that it had nothing to do with the criticism streaming from Trump's Twitter account.

Though Barr maintained he did not disagree with Stone's convictions, he said the initial sentencing recommendation was excessive. He said he directed his staff to amend the recommendation before Trump called it "horrible and very unfair."

Barr went on to say he had not talked with the prosecutors who withdrew from the case, and he was "a little surprised" by their actions.

As much as Barr appeared to push back against his boss in the interview, the attorney general also seemed to be speaking to the department’s attorneys. They have found themselves in Trump’s crosshairs in politically sensitive cases, from the prosecutions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

One indication of how much the reversal in Stone's case had roiled rank and file prosecutors came Thursday afternoon in a statement from the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys.

The group, regarded as the "bar association" for the country's federal prosecutor cadre, said the government lawyers in the Stone case "properly exercised their discretion to recommend a guidelines sentence."

"Recommendations on sentencing should be developed by the career prosecutors assigned to a particular case and their supervisors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office," the group said. "These recommendations are, and should be, made impartially and without the political influence of elected officials."