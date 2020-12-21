AG Barr says he won't appoint a special counsel to investigate voter fraud

Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that he will not appoint a special counsel to investigate voter fraud during the November presidential election. Barr had previously said that the Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, contradicting baseless claims made by President Trump.

Video Transcript

- The president has continued to make the case that there was fraud in the election. You've already made your statement on that in an interview. Do you believe there is enough evidence to warrant appointing a special counsel to look into it. This is something that he appears to be thinking about, perhaps Sidney Powell. Do you believe that there is any reason to do that? Have you already given your opinion on this to the president and the White House?

BILL BARR: As you said, I've already commented on fraud. Let me just say that there are fraud in unfortunately, in most elections. I think we're too tolerant of it and I'm sure there was fraud in this election. But I was commenting on the extent to which we had looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or broad based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election. And I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement.

- What about the idea of appointing a special counsel, you would answer a question about whether you believe there's enough there, even with your-- what you've already said, do you believe there's enough evidence to warrant a special counsel to investigate that, perhaps Sidney Powell or someone else?

BILL BARR: Well, if I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would do-- I would name one but I haven't and I'm not going to.