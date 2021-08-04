AG: Blakely should remain in jail until sentencing

Aug. 4—ATHENS — The state Attorney General's Office advised the court Tuesday that it opposes bond being granted to Mike Blakely, who until being convicted of two felonies Monday was Limestone County sheriff.

At issue is whether Blakely remains in jail until he is sentenced. The court had made no ruling on the issue as of Tuesday evening.

"The State understands that it is standard practice in Limestone County to deny bond to defendants who have been found guilty but have not yet been sentenced," the objection filed Tuesday reads. "The State submits that Blakely has not offered any persuasive reason to be treated differently than any other criminal defendant in his home county."

The state was responding to a motion filed by Blakely's defense lawyers immediately after the jury issued its verdict Monday. That motion asked that Judge Pamela Baschab set a bond that would allow Blakely to be released from jail until his sentencing hearing.

Baschab issued an order Tuesday scheduling the sentencing hearing for Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Robert Tuten is Blakely's lead attorney. On Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m., he is also scheduled to appear at a sentencing hearing for his client William Darby, a former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder.

The Blakely defense filed an amended motion Tuesday, essentially identical to the one filed Monday, requesting that bond be set.

"Defendant has been a lifelong resident of Limestone County, has strong ties and family in the community. Defendant is not a flight risk," according to the motion filed Tuesday, which also noted he has never before been charged with any criminal offense.

Since his arrest on Aug. 22, 2019, Blakely has been out on $49,000 bond. His lawyers on Monday afternoon indicated they expected the same bond to keep him out of jail until his sentencing hearing.

In its objection to the defense request that bond be set, the state noted that it would be seeking prison time for Blakely at the sentencing hearing. If a custodial sentence is imposed by Baschab, the state noted, "there is no just reason to delay the start of that sentence so that he can be given credit for any time in custody."

Blakely, 70, was convicted of two Class B felonies, each of which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

His conviction resulted in his automatic removal as sheriff. Pursuant to Alabama law, Coroner Mike West is serving as sheriff until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a replacement for the remainder of Blakely's term.

Ivey's spokesperson, Gina Maiola, said the governor is beginning the appointment process.

"We will begin accepting resumés and then enter into the interview process in the coming weeks," she said.

In the meantime, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office removed Blakely's name from it's social media logo.

Several motions and responses were filed by the defense and Attorney General's Office on Tuesday. In one, Blakely's lawyers pointed to former Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson as an example of why Blakely should be allowed to post bond.

Patterson, who pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain, was allowed to post bond pending his sentencing hearing. The Attorney General's Office prosecuted that case as well.

"Mr. Patterson was not immediately taken into custody," Blakely's lawyers wrote, and was allowed to remain on bond until his Dec. 8 sentencing hearing.

The state responded that the key difference between Patterson and Blakely was that Patterson pleaded guilty, whereas Blakely's guilt was determined by a jury after 16 days of trial.

"It is no surprise then that Patterson remained free on bond pending his sentencing because he took responsibility for his actions and saved all parties and the county the expense of a trial," wrote Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman.

The defense also filed an affidavit by attorney James Moffatt disputing the prosecution's claim that it is the usual practice in Limestone County to immediately place a convicted felon in custody, rather than allowing them to be free on bond until sentencing.

The 10-term sheriff who took office in 1983 was indicted Aug. 21, 2019, on 13 counts of theft and ethics violations. The charges arose from a referral by the Alabama Ethics Commission. The Attorney General's Office dismissed three of the counts, leaving nine felony and one misdemeanor counts.

The jury found Blakely not guilty on eight counts, including the misdemeanor.

He was found guilty of a $4,000 theft from his campaign committee. Evidence presented by the prosecutors indicated Blakely intentionally had his campaign treasurer overpay a political consultant and arranged with the consultant to issue a refund to Blakely. The political consultant, Trent Willis of Huntsville, delivered a signed, blank check to Blakely, who made it out to himself for $4,000 and deposited it in his personal account.

Blakely also was found guilty of using his office for personal gain. The evidence supporting this count came from Blakely's former jail clerk, Ramona Robinson. Robinson testified Blakely would frequently borrow money from a safe over which she had control that was used to hold inmate funds, and she would place an IOU in the safe each time.

Robinson said Blakely would periodically give her a check on his personal account to settle the IOUs, but he frequently instructed her to hold the checks rather than depositing them. Robinson testified she would have feared for her job if she failed to hold the checks as instructed.

Another witness for the prosecution testified Blakely would have overdrawn his personal checking account if 19 of these checks — totaling $29,050 — had been cashed when issued, and that the checks were held without being deposited for up to 66 days.

"To be clear," Beckman wrote in opposing the former sheriff's bond, "Blakely is asking for a benefit that the people that he and his former deputies arrested would not receive in Limestone County if they went to trial and were convicted."

