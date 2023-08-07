AG: Bloomfield Hills adult foster care provider fined for running unlicensed home

A 62-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman has been fined by the state of Michigan for operating an unlicensed adult foster care home in the upscale suburb.

Elena Popova, who operates Absolute Elder Care, was fined $7,500 after an investigation showed she was operating an unlicensed home located on Hamilton Drive in Bloomfield Hills, according to the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In fall 2022, Oakland County Circuit Court issued a permanent injunction that prohibited Popova from providing unlicensed adult foster care anywhere in Michigan. In April 2023, an investigation by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) revealed that Popova was providing such services, Nessel's office said.

Nursing home inspection reports: Search website for licenses, violations

After a hearing Wednesday, Popova was held in contempt and ordered to pay the fine — the maximum fine allowed ― for violating the injunction.

“Unlicensed facilities cause undue harm to our most vulnerable residents, and the many legal Michigan businesses who are dedicated to providing this necessary care,” Nessel said in a press release. “I’m grateful that the court acted to hold Ms. Popova accountable and ensure she can no longer illegally operate and endanger adults in need of foster care.”

According to a 2019 LARA document, "Popova had disciplinary action that resulted in the closure of her licensed facility" in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Adult foster provider fined in Bloomfield Hills for running unlicensed home