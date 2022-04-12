AG candidate Eric Toney calls on Tony Evers to remove five elections commissioners, but state attorneys say governor doesn't have the power

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, who is running for Attorney General as a Republican, held a news conference in the state Capitol on Tuesday calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to remove members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

MADISON - A Republican candidate for attorney general is calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to remove five of the six members of the state elections commission, but attorneys for Evers and the Legislature say the governor doesn't have the power to do so.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint and letter to Evers on Tuesday alleging the five members "stole the power" from state lawmakers by advising election clerks in 2020 to navigate pandemic-related visitor restrictions in nursing homes by ignoring a state law requiring poll workers to first try to visit the facilities to assist with voting before sending voters absentee ballots.

The move comes as Republican candidates in Wisconsin vie for support of their party's base that is largely focused on election-related issues as former President Donald Trump continues to promote the false claim that widespread fraud resulted in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Toney said in a news conference at the state Capitol that he is not making a similar call to Republican and Democratic legislative leaders because he believes Evers can remove all five commissioners on his own.

But Evers currently has the authority to remove just the two members he appointed, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Council, an agency of attorneys that provides legal analysis to lawmakers.

Evers could remove all five members, including those appointed by lawmakers, if the Legislature was determined to be in recess, according to aides to Evers. But lawmakers have not adjourned sine die — a requirement to put the Legislature in recess.

Wisconsin Legislative Council senior staff attorney Peggy Hurley said the Evers administration's analysis would be correct if the commissioners were appointed by the full Legislature, but because individual lawmakers made the picks, only they have the power to take away the commissioners' positions and could do so at any time, regardless of whether the state Legislature is in session.

The commissioners havsaid they voted to bypass the law in the spring of 2020 because nursing homes were closed to most visitors at the time and requiring the poll workers to first try to visit the residents could have prevented the residents from voting altogether by missing deadlines to mail in ballots.

Toney said the move amounted to a "criminal conspiracy" because the state elections commission had no legal authority to suspend the requirements. He said his conclusion was made after reviewing materials related to an investigation conducted by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling to determine whether he could bring charges against the state commissioners.

“What they did was illegal," Toney said at a press conference in the state Capitol on Tuesday. "They committed crimes and they should be held accountable."

Dean Knudson, a member of the commission appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said Toney's letter to Evers "was clearly an election year stunt, a desperate attempt to save his sinking campaign after yesterday's disclosures that he released a violent 9-time felon who went on to kill a firefighter while out on $500 bail."

In 2019, prosecutors in Toney's office did not object to setting bail at $500 for a Wausau man who was charged with possession of counterfeit narcotics with the intent to sell and had nine previous felony convictions, including crimes involving firearms. Less than two weeks after he was released on bail, Houston shot and killed an Appleton firefighter in a police shootout that also left Houston dead.

Before bail was set, prosecutors did not catch that the man had legally changed his name and did not check his federal criminal record.

A spokeswoman for Evers referred the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to previous comments Evers made about the allegations.

"It is my understanding they broke no laws, and they are just doing what they can do to make sure that a) people can vote, and b) people can be safe. It’s a pretty simple observation," Evers said in an interview with WisconsinEye. "Now, I’m not going to go into the thinking why this became such a large issue and that suddenly people are calling for peoples’ resignations. The fact of the matter is our elections are fair, safe, and we had a good election."

The commission's decision to send nursing home residents absentee ballots, leaving voting assistance to facility staff, has become central to Republicans' efforts to overhaul how elections are conducted in Wisconsin.

Outrage over the move emerged more than a year after the guidance was issued when Schmaling, who has campaigned for Trump, released findings of an investigation of the Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant.

Schmaling questioned whether some residents with cognitive impairment should have voted and argued five of the six members of the commission should be charged with felonies by Attorney General Josh Kaul or the prosecutors in counties where commissioners live. Kaul and three district attorneys have declined to file charges.

Toney is running in a Republican primary against former state Rep. Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake.

"While Eric Toney is out doing political stunts and even initiating election prosecutions that he failed to pursue until becoming a candidate, my focus is on restoring order and keeping our citizens safe in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and other places across the state where violence is out of control," Jarchow said in a statement.

Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

