AG charges Antrim Co. "glampers" with multiple counts of larceny

Mardi Link, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.


Mar. 18—BELLAIRE — Attorneys with the financial crimes division of the Michigan Attorney General's office are pursuing a larceny case against the owners of a failed Antrim County "glamping" resort.

Bradley and Sandra Carlson in 2015 announced plans to open a high-end glamour camping resort, complete with luxury tents, tree houses and novelty villas, though one woman who received a witness subpoena from the AG's office called the business a scam.

"I filed a police report with (Antrim County) Sheriff (Dan) Bean, with the State Police in Gaylord and with the police here in Oakland County," said Mary DeAngelis, of Oxford. "I don't think the owners ever thought this would come to fruition, but here we are and I'm glad."

Bradley Carlson was charged with five counts of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 in 86th District Court, Sandra Carlson was charged with four counts of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, and their business, Bella Solviva Inc., is charged with one count of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 and one count of larceny between $200 and $1,000, court records show.

A preliminary hearing, scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in front of District Court Judge Robert Cooney, was adjourned at the last minute, at the behest of the defendants, said AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

"We were ready to go," Rossman-McKinney said, of Financial Crimes Division attorney Kristen Stinedurf, who is prosecuting the case.

The Carlsons, of Alden, are being represented by Traverse City attorney Shawn Worden, court records show.

A call to Worden was not returned by press time.

DeAngelis said in 2017 she and her daughter put down a $634 deposit on one of the campground's sites, and looked forward to having an up-north retreat the two could use to vacation together on weekends.

The resort was planned to be developed on 229 acres in the Jordan River Valley in Alden near Torch and Intermediate lakes, records show.

"She wanted to do something special for me," DeAngelis said. "Then I looked into it and told her, 'I wouldn't give them one more penny.'"

DeAngelis said she connected with several others who told her they lost their deposits, too. She's since started a Facebook group — Bella Solvivia BS Glamping Gone Wrong — a private group with 15 members who keep each other informed, she said.

Court records show the state expects to call as many as 39 witnesses, though Bella Solviva has been investigated off and on for several years, records show.

In 2017, DeAngelis said a "special investigator" with former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office called her to gather details about the resort and the various deposits that were paid to the Carlsons, as previously reported.

At that time DeAngelis said she knew of at least four other people who had also provided financial statements and personal testimony to the investigator.

State law puts the statute of limitations for larceny at six years from the date of the transaction — Bella Solviva, Inc. was incorporated June 13, 2015, records with the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs show.

The business was dissolved July 15, 2018, LARA records show.

A 2015 crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo seeking to raise $50,000 for Bella Solviva, also closed after raising $2,951 from seven backers.

The founders had been profiled in a variety of news outlets, including Crains Chicago Business, which quoted Bradley Carlson as categorizing glampers as an "underserved market."

Glamping.com, an online booker of glamping sites for global vacationers similar to AirBnB, lists only one facility in Michigan — The Fields of Michigan in South Haven, which Conde Nast Traveler reported has recently expanded.

