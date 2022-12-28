AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating

8
TODD RICHMOND
·2 min read

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death.

Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Stetson has an attorney. A Minneapolis city attorney who represented him and other officers in a federal lawsuit Stallings filed against them didn't immediately respond to an email inquiring if she knew if Stetson has a criminal defense attorney.

According to the criminal complaint, Stetson was among a group of officers enforcing a city-wide curfew that night when his group spotted four people in a parking lot. One of them was Stallings.

The officers opened fire on the group with rubber bullets. One hit Stallings in the chest, causing him severe pain, according to the complaint. Stallings fired three live rounds at the officers' unmarked van but didn't hurt anyone.

He argued that he thought civilians had attacked him, and he fired in self-defense. He was acquitted in September 2021 of a second-degree attempted murder charge related to that shooting.

The officers rushed the civilians. When Stallings realized they were police, he dropped his gun and lay on the ground. Stetson then kicked him in the face and in the head, according to the complaint. He also punched Stallings multiple times and slammed his head into the pavement, the complaint said.

Stetson went on hitting him even after he had obeyed Stetson's command to place his hands behind his back. A sergeant finally told Stetson to stop.

Stallings suffered a fracture of his eye bone.

Ian Adams, a former law enforcement officer who is now a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina, reviewed the case and concluded that Stetson's use of force was unreasonable and excessive and “violated the most basic norms of policing,” the complaint said.

The complaint noted that Stetson had been a Minneapolis police officer since at least 2011 and had received about 1,200 hours of training, including training on how to de-escalate situations.

The city of Minneapolis paid Stallings $1.5 million this past May to settle his federal lawsuit. He alleged Stetson and other officers violated his constitutional rights.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Stallings’ federal lawsuit accused Stetson and other officers of violating his rights.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Harrisburg police release video of person of interest in homicide

    Harrisburg police have released surveillance video of a person of interest in the homicide of a woman whose body was found in the Sunken Garden Park on Dec. 22, 2022.

  • Ukraine resumes task of removing Russian statues and street names

    Largely purged in years past were public commemorations of Soviet leaders. Now the targets include cultural figures like Pushkin and Dostoevsky.

  • New details emerge in case of Parkside Elementary child sex abuse case

    At least five reports of child sex abuse were made to trusted adults in the months before the final report that led to Hector Manley's 2019 arrest.

  • Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism

    It's one thing to agree to combat antisemitism. It's another thing to agree on what it means. goglik83/iStock via Getty Images PlusAntisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlanti

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

    The Georgia Republican says Washington should “give George Santos a chance

  • 50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm

    Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.

  • Officer’s Miami death underscores danger of ‘reality-based’ training in mass-shooter era

    The death of Jorge Arias seemed like a freak accident — the veteran U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot to death by a colleague during a training session at a popular outdoor gun range off Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

  • NAACP holds press conference to discuss gun violence reduction

    The Dayton Unit of the NAACP held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss gun violence reduction.

  • Coast Guard stops a migrant boat off the Florida Keys with about 20 people

    U.S. Coast Guard crews and agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped a migrant boat off the Florida Keys Wednesday afternoon with about 20 people on board.

  • Venezuelan opposition is about to oust Guaidó from leadership. It’s a mistake, observers warn.

    A majority bloc of the Venezuelan opposition is preparing to dissolve the so-called interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in a controversial move described as a logical step by some but that others see as an error that will end up benefiting the Nicolas Maduro regime.

  • Santos scandal has no parallel: top crisis communicators

    Support for the incoming congressman is eroding at home.

  • Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out

    Seven months after a local landscaper was found in a Scott Township alley, there are still no arrests in the case.

  • Police: Boston man taunted officers after exposing himself in front of girl on MBTA bus

    A Boston man was arrested after police say he hurled “aggressive sexual comments” and exposed himself in front of a girl while riding an MBTA bus on Tuesday night.

  • Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means

    The Supreme Court has punted a brewing debate over immigration policy until the spring with its decision to keep a Trump administration border measure in place that restricts the flow of migrants into the United States. The court ruled on Tuesday that Title 42, which for the last two years allowed the government to expel…

  • With Title 42 in place, migrants weigh hard choices

    STORY: A U.S. Supreme Court decision this week leaving in place a contentious pandemic-era measure allowing for the rapid deportation of asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border has left migrants in already dire straits with a difficult decision:Wait in places such as Ciudad Juarez in hopes the policy will be reversed, or risk crossing illegally.Luz Mary Bastardo is a migrant from Venezuela."This feels like a bucket of cold water but we don’t know what to do now they we were told us Title 42 was been prolonged.”Title 42 is the name of the measure enacted under Republican President Donald Trump to justify deporting asylum-seekers in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.Democratic President Joe Biden had sought to end the measure, but a group of Republican state attorneys general sued the administration, arguing that lifting the policy would increase border-crossings and strain state resources.On Tuesday, in a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court ordered Title 42 remain in place for now.Luiz Santeliz, from Venezuela, told Reuters he's desperate to enter the U.S., but doesn't want to risk deportation.“I’m afraid to cross illegally because I’m afraid they’ll catch me and return me. I’ll appear on the system and won’t be able to enter the United States. I want to wait, I have faith and hope they’ll deliver news (on Title 42). I’ll wait, God’s time is perfect.”Title 42 had been due to expire on December 21. The high court will hear arguments in the case in February, and will likely issue a decision in June.

  • Texas DPS discovers 18 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailer

    Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the driver of an 18-wheel tractor trailer that contained 18 illegal immigrants.

  • Committee to appoint replacement for Sen. Jason Barickman

    Committee to appoint replacement for Sen. Jason Barickman

  • New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops

    The weapons are going to infantry, scouts, combat engineers and special operations.

  • Biden’s Special Envoys Are About to Get Less Special

    (Bloomberg) -- State Department special envoys are about to get less special.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakePresident Joe Biden’s administration is rushing to fill posts for special