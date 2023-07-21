AG consolidates charges in murder, kidnapping of 2-year-old Lansing girl

LANSING — The state Attorney General's Office said it filed 18 felony counts and two misdemeanor charges against the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith and assaulting her mother in Lansing earlier this month, consolidating cases from three counties in a single prosecution.

The new charges against Rashad Trice, 26, were filed in 54A District Court in Lansing on Friday, officials said. The cases already pending will be dismissed, officials said.

The AG earlier said it would prosecute all state-court crimes brought against Trice in connection with a string of alleged crimes that stretched from Lansing to the east side of metro Detroit.

The charges include one count each of first-degree, premeditated murder, felony murder and assault with intent to murder and two counts each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, officials said in a news release.

Trice is being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, they said.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the release. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with (county prosecutors) for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Trice is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting Wynter's mother, with whom he had a previous relationship, July 2 at her Lansing home, kidnapping Wynter and fleeing in a car police said he stole. Trice was arrested July 3 in St. Clair Shores after a chase in which he crashed into an officer's car. Wynter was not in the car, and her body was found July 5 near Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

Nessel said she agreed to prosecute all state charges against Trice in consultation with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

"By consolidating the prosecution into one judicial forum and trial the Department seeks to minimize the traumatizing effect that multiple trials and obligations to testify would necessitate on surviving victims, witnesses, and all loved ones of Cole-Smith and her mother," the AG's office said in Friday evening's news release.

The case is being handled by the AG's Cold Case Sexual Assault Project, which is funded by a federal grant intended to combat intimate relationship violence, officials said.

Trice also faces federal court charges.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: AG consolidates charges in murder, kidnapping of Lansing 2-year-old