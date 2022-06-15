AG Daniel Cameron sues Gov. Andy Beshear's administration over new abortion law

Kentucky's attorney general and the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear are at odds over a bill recently passed into law that would restrict access to abortions. The disagreement stems from which parts of the law must be enforced before a related lawsuit is settled.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron sued the administration Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Beshear's Cabinet for Health and Family Services countered that Cameron's lawsuit is "a baseless and blatant political stunt," citing a federal judge's preliminary injunction in May to block the implementation of most of the law.

Kentucky's only two abortion providers filed a lawsuit in April to block House Bill 3 from going into effect shortly after it was passed into law.

The new law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and medication by mail used to terminate early pregnancies. It would also add new restrictions on abortion for minors and require the Cabinet to create an extensive regulatory system to certify and oversee anyone who manufactures, ships or dispenses the two-drug regimen to end a pregnancy.

House Bill 3 injunction anticipates Supreme Court ruling

After issuing a temporary injunction on most of HB 3, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued another preliminary injunction May 19, blocking the 15-week ban and enforcement of other major parts of the law — pending the anticipated ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court that may reverse the Roe v. Wade system and trigger an immediate abortion ban in Kentucky.

Grady's ruling did not force the cabinet to issue forms or regulations related to the law's requirements, but it also did not stop the cabinet from going ahead and doing that if it so chooses — while also staying any related litigation on the matter until the Supreme Court rules.

'Failure to act is not an option'

Cameron's lawsuit states the Beshear administration is required under HB 3 to create and distribute various reporting forms and promulgate administrative regulations overseeing the distribution and dispensing of abortion-inducing medication and the interment of fetal remains.

"Failure to act is not an option, and our lawsuit asks the court to direct the Governor and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to follow the law," Cameron stated in a press release announcing his lawsuit.

Lawsuit called a 'political stunt'

Cabinet spokeswoman Susan Dunlap called Cameron's lawsuit a political stunt, as "the cabinet has not refused to comply with any requirements and has told the attorney general that it will work through the federal court that has jurisdiction over this matter and which has issued an injunction in this case.

"In response, the attorney general sent threatening letters to the cabinet asking us to ignore the court’s orders and today defied the federal court by trying to go around it," Dunlap stated.

A May 27 letter from Cameron's office to the cabinet's general counsel inferred it would take legal action if they did not confirm they would comply with these provisions of HB 3 by June 3.

Cabinet's lawyers say they're complying with the law

Wesley Duke, the cabinet's general counsel, replied in a June 3 letter that they are complying with the law and the federal court orders.

"Your letter appears to ask the Cabinet to ignore the Court's Order or face legal action by your office if it does not," Duke wrote. "As you are aware, however, the Court's preliminary injunction against HB 3 specifically enjoined relevant provisions that hinge on the Cabinet as long as HB 3 remains unfunded or until such time as the requisite forms, regulations, and programs are implemented by the Cabinet."

Duke added that "any disagreement with the Court's preliminary injunction or Orders should be addressed to the Court, not through the threat of legal action against the Cabinet that would evade the Court's jurisdiction."

