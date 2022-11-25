AG: The death of 83-year-old in Lyndeborough, NH ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma

An autopsy for the 83-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious pretenses in Lyndeborough, NH has been completed, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Robert Prest was found shot to death at his Center Road home on Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, his death was caused by a blunt impact to his head and the manner was a homicide. “The examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot,” a press release said.

According to officials on Friday Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline, N.H. on Wednesday morning as well.

Gagnon was held on preventative detention with no bail, and he retains the right to request a bail hearing at a later date.

He was located on Wednesday without incident in Nashua following a search that spanned the communities of Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua, officials said.

The connection between Prest’s death and this shooting is under investigation, said the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW