AG drops child porn charges

Feb. 26—DANVERS — Just two weeks before trial, the attorney general's office has dropped child pornography charges against a Level 3 sex offender from Danvers, based on what a prosecutor said were "fatal flaws" in the case.

In 2017, investigators received information that Jeremiah Weatherbee-Pike, now 42, was using an app called "Chatstep" to download sexually explicit images of children of a range of ages.

At the time, Weatherbee-Pike was on probation as a result of a 2009 child pornography conviction.

A search of his laptop turned up multiple images of child pornography, and Weatherbee-Pike was arrested. Because it was a subsequent offense, he faced a mandatory five years in prison if convicted.

He has already spent 3 1/2 years in custody awaiting trial in the case, which was set to begin without a jury on March 8 in Lawrence Superior Court.

But on Thursday, assistant attorney general Lynn Brennan filed a formal notice with the court that her office was ceasing its prosecution of the case.

Brennan told Lawrence Superior Court Judge Janice Howe that in preparing for trial, she realized that there were "fatal flaws" in the case.

Brennan said due to attrition in the Attorney General's office, she is the fourth prosecutor to have handled the case. She was not involved in the original presentation to a grand jury.

At the time Weatherbee-Pike's laptop was seized, Brennan told the judge, "there were certainly chargeable images in a user file on the defendant's laptop," but her predecessor opted to seek indictments for two images that were found in the laptop's "unallocated space."

That is the area on a computer hard drive where items end up when deleted.

The two images were of toddlers. But Brennan said there was no evidence as to when they were downloaded or when they were deleted, and no evidence to show that Weatherbee-Pike had any software or other tools on the computer to access and view deleted files.

She called the indictment process "faulty," and said that she believes she must prove that he had access to the images, something she does not believe she could do at trial.

Weatherbee-Pike has been in custody since his 2017 arrest, held on $60,000 bail.

Last April, he and his attorney, Patrick Regan, asked for his bail to be reduced to allow him to leave custody as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in correctional facilities and jails. That request was denied after a hearing where Brennan cited concerns that Weatherbee-Pike posed a risk to public safety.

She referred to entries he made in a journal that was part of his court-ordered treatment in the 2009 case, in which he identified stress and isolation as triggers for his behavior. In the midst of a pandemic, Brennan said he would face both if released.

Weatherbee-Pike, who will remain on probation in the 2009 case until 2027, was released from custody shortly after the hearing on Thursday afternoon, with a condition that he wear a GPS monitor.

Weatherbee-Pike was staying in a home on Walcott Road in Danvers at the time of his arrest, but it was not clear where he will be living.

Besides the 2009 conviction, Weatherbee-Pike was convicted of indecent assault and battery in 1994.

