AG: E-cigarette company JUUL ordered to pay $22.5M for marketing products to underage customers

E-cigarette company JUUL has been ordered to pay $22.5 million following a lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The lawsuit filed in 2020 said the company violated the law when it designed and marketed its products to appeal to underage customers and was deceptive about how addictive its products are.

JUUL was also ordered to:

Stop advertising that appeals to young people.

Stop most social media promotion.

Accurately market the contents and effects of the nicotine in its products.

Have strict practices to confirm the age of customers who buy JUUL products, including a secret shopper program and online purchase age verification.

JUUL is required to conduct no fewer than 25 secret shopper checks a month at Washington-based JUUL retailers for at least two years, and perform at least one check in every Washington county per year.

The company must also send a regular report to the Attorney General’s Office that details the results of the secret shopper program every 90 days.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, the secret shopper program is the company’s history and is among the strictest secret shopper programs used by vapor products sellers anywhere in the U.S.

Under the consent decree, filed in King County Superior Court, JUUL is ordered to pay the $22.5 million over the next four years.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP