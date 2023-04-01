AG files charges against Belleville man over alleged plan to resell $243K in stolen goods

Garen Vartanian
·2 min read

Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday announced criminal charges against a Belleville man over the alleged possession, purchase and sale of purported stolen retail merchandise including tools, electronics and lawn equipment in the estimated amount of $243,000.

The charges are the latest resulting from a multi-jurisdictional investigation facilitated by Raoul’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

Raoul’s office charged Christopher D. Odem, 50, of Belleville, with Class 2 felony organized retail crime, punishable by up to seven years in prison; two counts of Class 1 felony theft, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of Class 2 felony theft, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; Class 3 felony theft, punishable by up to five years in prison; and Class 1 felony money laundering, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“The effects of organized retail crime are not limited to any one region of Illinois. Buying and reselling stolen items creates a market that encourages retail crime and makes communities less safe,” Raoul said.

“Today’s charges demonstrate the importance of the collaborative work that my office’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is doing to hold individuals accountable. I would like to thank the Illinois State Police and our law enforcement and retail partners for their help with this investigation.”

According to Raoul, Odem knowingly purchased new, in-the-box stolen merchandise. The items, including power tools and electronics, were purportedly stolen from local retailers, and the defendant allegedly purchased them for resale. The charges come out of an investigation that resulted in charges filed earlier this month against another St. Clair County man who is also accused of possessing, purchasing and intending to sell purported stolen retail merchandise.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday announced criminal charges against a Belleville man over the alleged possession, purchase and sale of purported stolen retail merchandise including tools, electronics and lawn equipment in the estimated amount of $243,000.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday announced criminal charges against a Belleville man over the alleged possession, purchase and sale of purported stolen retail merchandise including tools, electronics and lawn equipment in the estimated amount of $243,000.

Remarks from ISP director

The Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Revenue’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted with the investigation.

“Just as ISP investigates gun and drug trafficking, we investigate those trafficking in stolen goods, and we will continue to work with Attorney General Raoul’s office to bring them to justice,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“The economic impact of organized retail crime goes well beyond the retail theft itself,” said Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris. “It also affects customers by driving up the cost of merchandise, and it results in billions of dollars in lost tax revenue at both the state and federal level.”

Assistant Attorneys General Heidi Epperson and Angel VonBokel are prosecuting the case for Raoul’s office.

Recommended Stories

  • Starke Police Department Arrested a couple after being suspected of child neglect

    The Starke Police Department arrested Joshua L. Hall and Melody R. Jordan, after police finding their children in a parking lot covered in feces.

  • Updated: What police say about standoff in Ashburnham

    A stand-off that caused officials to close off roads around Cushing Academy ended when a suspect was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

  • Police identify suspects in fatal drugging of men at New York City gay bars

    NYPD investigating 43 similar cases across city and beyond LGBT+ community

  • Catawba County man facing multiple drug charges following home search, sheriff says

    A Catawba County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested at his home on Monday.

  • Stormy Daniels: Trump indictment ‘poetic’ but ‘bittersweet’

    The woman whose hush money payment sparked the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump called his indictment “poetic” but “bittersweet” in her first comments since the district attorney’s office announced the decision Thursday. Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. While Trump denies the…

  • Former SBU head faces treason trial

    Oleksandr Yakymenko, who helmed Ukraine’s SBU security service under former president Viktor Yanukovych, will be tried for high treason, over his involvement in repressions in Russia-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, SBU said in a Telegram post on March 31.

  • 27 Days, 27 Picks: EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

    In this new series, Bucs Wire will take an in-depth look at the last 27 first-round picks for Tampa Bay for every day remaining until the NFL draft. First up in our series is the Bucs' most recent first-rounder: Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

  • My Friend Superman Still Exists, and It's Coming to Adult Swim

    Cast your mind back to mid-2021, and you remember the announcement of a new DC Comics show called My Friend Superman. With how quiet it’s been since that initial reveal, you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that it got quietly canceled, especially in light of Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent scuttling (or reshuffling) of animated series, DC or otherwise, in the last several months. And it doesn’t help that there’s been only one image of the show to go off of, as seen above.

  • Los Angeles' 'mansion tax' explained

    STORY: Why are Los Angeles' super rich rushing to sell their properties?Starting on April 1, a new law will impose what's been dubbed an extra "mansion tax" on sales of more than $5 million.And sellers are desperate to unload before th deadline, according to some of the city's top real estate agents. Here's what you need to know.The new law imposes a 4% 'mansion tax' on property sales over $5 million, and a 5.5% levy on properties worth over $10 million.The revenue is designed to fund affordable housing projects to combat homelessness in what is one of the most expensive housing markets in the United States.The new fee doesn't apply to other cities in Los Angeles County.Some real estate agents worry the tax will be bad for business. Here's Jason Oppenheim, founder and president of the Oppenheim Group. "This tax is coming in when you're seeing a very significant decrease in sales volume anyway. The markets are are having a very difficult time, real estate is having a very difficult time because of inflation and because of high interest rates. It's just the worst possible timing. It's really, really devastating for the community."The looming tax seems to have triggered a surge among the L.A. elite.Billy Rose, co-founder of a real estate company called The Agency, says some sellers have been offering cars and million dollar commissions as an incentive to sell properties as soon as possible. "There definitely has been a somewhat discernible flurry of last-minute activity. I think the first couple, 60 days did not seem like it was going to be anything of statistical significance. But many properties have gone into escrow in the last couple of weeks and many closings are occurring in the last couple of weeks.""So unfortunately, it was very ill conceived and it's going to cause a lot more negative than it does positive. And it's also pushing a lot of wealthy people out of Los Angeles. You've got, because of homelessness, because of crime, but more probably more saliently because of higher taxes, you're seeing wealthy people leave Los Angeles and California in droves, like I've never seen before."

  • Dallas ISD teacher killed in confrontation with DeSoto police released from jail hours earlier

    A Dallas ISD teacher killed in a confrontation with DeSoto police earlier this week had been released from their jail hours earlier.

  • Stormy Daniels Tweets 2-Word Response About Trump’s Indictment

    The porn star was paid hush money by the former president a month before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about their alleged affair.

  • Retired Oxnard firefighter who aided shooting victim sues Santa Paula over police treatment

    In 2020, a retired firefighter stopped to render aid to a shooting victim in the street in Santa Paula. He's suing over how police treated him.

  • Miami-Dade cops got a tip about a woman held against her will. Here’s what they found instead

    Police said they found eight women “in different stages of post-operative recovery” and medical waste.

  • Boswell man sentenced for abandoning two dogs in crates for months

    What happens when someone just gets tired of taking care of their pets and walks away leaving them to die in their crates?

  • State police want to know why trooper who went missing has a Blood Honor tattoo on his neck

    Recruiting material note troopers' tattoos can't be 'prejudicial to good order.'

  • Philadelphia train passengers pin down alleged gunman until police arrive: Video

    Philadelphia SEPTA passengers held a suspected gunman down before police arrived to detain him, video shows. The 19-year-old who was shot in the train is in stable condition.

  • Idaho 'cult mom' Lori Vallow seeks to keep slain child's grandparents from court

    Lori Vallow's defense team has made efforts to block J.J. Vallow's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, from sitting in on the double murder trial as witnesses in the case.

  • 3 people arrested in alleged gym attack on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

    Three people were taken into custody after an alleged assault on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a South Florida gym last week, authorities said Thursday.

  • Suspect gets 50 years in prison for 2020 murder in Wichita Falls

    Dimonique McKinney pleaded guilty to murder in 78th District Court Friday.

  • Brian Walshe indicted on charges of murder, transporting body in case of missing wife

    Brian Walshe was indicted on charges of the murder of his wife, misleading a police investigation and improperly moving a body.