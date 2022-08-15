AG files civic complaint against former owners of home repair company, alleging deceptive practices

Aug. 15—The Attorney General's Office has filed a civil complaint against the former owners of a now-defunct Hampstead home remodeling company, alleging "unfair and deceptive acts and practices," officials said.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday a civil complaint was filed in Rockingham County Superior Court against Scott Sanford and Giuseppe Guardino, former managers of Elite Home Services, a home remodeling company.

Elite Home Services operated in Hampstead from February through December 2019.

The complaint alleges Sanford and Guardino "took consumer deposits, lied to the consumers repeatedly, and failed to purchase agreed upon materials or construction work," according to a news release.

The complaint also alleges both Sanford and Guardino were "non-responsive" when consumers sought a refund.

Penalties for violating the Consumer Protection Act can include injunctive relief, restitution, legal fees and up to a $10,000 fine for each violation.

The state is seeking restitution, civil penalties, legal fees, and injunctive terms against both Sanford and Guardino, according to the complaint.