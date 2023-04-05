AG files civil suit against Wapak contractor

Apr. 5—COLUMBUS — A lawsuit has been filed against a Wapakoneta-based construction company and its owner by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for allegedly swindling customers.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Jerry Weeks, owner and operator of Grizzly Buildings, violated Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act, Home Solicitation Sales Act and Home Construction Service Suppliers Act by accepting roughly $200,000 in payments from clients who said work on pole barns and other buildings was never started, never finished or was done improperly.

A press release issued by the AG's office said 11 separate complaints were received about Grizzly Buildings, with most alleging the company's failure to deliver during the time period from November 2021 to March 2023.

The suit requests that Weeks and Grizzly be ordered to reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.

In a separate development, a referral to Yost's Economic Crimes Unit resulted in a 16-count indictment against Weeks in Wood County last December.

"Consumers shouldn't have to hold their breath when they do business with a contractor and hope that the work they're paying for actually gets done," Yost said in the press release. "When you're hiring a contractor, ask for a cost estimate, a written contract and references."

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices can contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.