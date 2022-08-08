AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted.

While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.

The secretary of state and attorney general’s office will appoint an election monitor for the next election, the Sept. 13 primary.

Formella’s investigation into the uncounted ballots found that an election official “inadvertently moved a lid/tray of 188 unprocessed absentee ballots such that they were not cast and counted in the November 2020 General Election.”

Two additional uncounted ballots were found during a public session April 6.

Formella said voters whose ballots were uncounted have been notified.

