AG Formella reaches deal with second querying cop

Feb. 8—A well-known Franconia police officer must surrender his credentials and agree to never work as a cop again in order to avoid prosecution for making an unauthorized query of a motor-vehicle license database, state officials announced.

Gary Pilotte, an officer with years of experience in Franconia, must also accept his placement on the Laurie List of police officers considered to have credibility problems. He also will be placed on a national registry of decertified officers, according to an agreement announced by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

The announcement is the second in the past two months in which a police officer has avoided prosecution by agreeing to resign and surrender his certification. Both cases involve officers accused of unauthorized use of databases that hold confidential information.

State and federal law allow police access to databases that hold criminal records, motor vehicle registrations, driver license information and other information, but only for legitimate law-enforcement purposes.

In December, Formella's office announced it had reached a deal with former Ossipee police Sgt. Justin Swift, who ran a license check on the motorcycle on which his wife was a passenger.

In December, the New Hampshire Sunday News reported that Formella's office received information alleging that New Hampshire Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn had been involved in an inappropriate query of the FBI criminal background system used for gun purchases.

No charges were brought, and a former supervisor in his office has filed for whistleblower protection because she alerted State Police to the Quinn matter.

A telephone message left at the Pilotte home was not immediately returned.

A message left for Franconia Police Chief Martin Cashin was not returned. Formella's office did not reply to an email seeking more information about the incident.

The Formella statement said the misuse of the State Police On-Line Telecommunications System (SPOTS) took place after a "2018 off-duty incident."

Story continues

Formella's office said Pilotte violated three state laws when he queried a license plant in SPOTS to "obtain and use information about the registered owner for an improper purpose."

As part of his agreement, Pilotte must have no contact with the vehicle owner for two years.

If Pilotte does not keep to the agreement over the next two years, Formella can pursue the criminal charges.

