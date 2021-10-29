AG, former Bow police chief reach agreement following investigation

Oct. 28—A former Bow police chief won't seek recertification as an officer for two years as part of an agreement with the Attorney General's Office following a review of her role in a sexual assault investigation involving a juvenile.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday his department completed an investigation into allegations made against Margaret Lougee, former Chief of the Bow Police Department.

The Attorney General's Office was notified on Dec. 22, 2020, of an allegation involving Lougee and her role in a juvenile sexual assault investigation.

"During the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered that Chief Lougee failed to audio record an interview with a juvenile, in violation of RSA 169-C:38," said Formella in a statement.

Formella said based on the investigation, his department believes there is probable cause to bring one charge of violating RSA 169-C:38 against Lougee, but feels "the state would have difficulty prevailing at trial in this matter."

According to terms of the agreement Lougee — who resigned from her position as Bow police chief on May 1, 2021 — has agreed not to seek recertification as a police officer for a period of two years beginning on Oct. 18, 2021. In exchange, the Attorney General's Office will not bring charges against her.

The incident involves an alleged sexual assault against a high school student in 2016, before Lougee became police chief.

The Attorney General's Office's file on the investigation will remain open for a period of two years to monitor Lougee's adherence to the terms and conditions of the agreement, at which time the file will be closed with no further action.

"In the event Ms. Lougee does not abide by the terms of the agreement, the Office of the Attorney General may bring forward the criminal charges against Ms. Lougee," Formella said in a statement.