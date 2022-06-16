AG: Former NH corrections officer lied about overtime shifts, falsified timecard

A former corrections officer at a prison in New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday on theft charges after officials say he falsified his timecard by putting in for overtime shifts he didn’t actually work.

Craig Come, 34, of Derry, is facing charges including theft by deception, attempted theft by deception, and official oppression, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Between November 2019 and May 2020, Come falsely claimed on his timecard that he was entitled to payment for various overtime shifts at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, Formella’s office said.

Come is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on July 7.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW