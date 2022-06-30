AG: Former Pickens school superintendent, wife indicted in theft of more than $100K from gun range

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have been indicted on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned.

Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on their home. According to an affidavit, the Wilsons ran the day-to-day operations of the Appalachian Gun Range. The sheriff’s investigation found that on at least seven occasions, Cindy Wilson wrote checks from the business’s account to either herself or to her husband.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The checks ranged from $1,329 to $21,972, totally over $60,000. Cindy Wilson also had a business the company sold shells and casings to write her personal checks that totaled over $12,000, according to the sheriff’s office> the couple also kept all the cash proceeds from the business during 2021, which amounted to more than $40,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced an indictment against the couple on charges of racketeering, one count of theft by taking and two counts of theft by conversion on Thursday.

Carlton Wilson was separately indicted on six counts of theft by taking by a fiduciary and one count of theft by deception. Cindy Wilson was also separately indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Carlton Wilson was the superintendent of Pickens County Schools from May of 2017 through December of 2019 .


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. adds 'Cryptoqueen' to most-wanted list over alleged $4 billion fraud

    A German citizen accused of defrauding investors out of $4 billion by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin has been added to the FBI's list of its ten most-wanted fugitives, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Ruja Ignatova, also known as "Cryptoqueen," was charged in 2019 with eight counts including wire fraud and securities fraud for running the Bulgaria-based OneCoin Ltd as a pyramid scheme. Prosecutors say the company offered commissions for members to entice others to buy a worthless cryptocurrency.

  • Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

    Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving the rest for wide-ranging illegal activities, according to indictments handed up last week and unsealed Tuesday. It's the 16th indictment against Murdaugh on charges ranging from lying to police and trying to arrange his own death to stealing money from clients to arranging a $4.3 million in wrongful death settlements for a housekeeper who died in a fall at his home, then not giving her family a dime.

  • Parents who vanished after fire killed 10-year-old daughter found on Appalachian Trail, arrested

    Investigators initially arrested her older brother on arson charges, but later found that the couple’s five children had been living in squalor with no running water.

  • Missouri lawmaker Tricia Derges found guilty of wire fraud, illegal prescriptions, lying to feds

    A jury found the Nixa lawmaker guilty on all 22 counts brought against her by federal prosecutors.

  • Apple eyes gas purchases from car dashboard

    STORY: "We've been working with automakers to reinvent the in-car experience."After a sneak peek at Apple's developer conference earlier this month, Reuters has learned that the tech giant wants you to start buying gas directly from your car's dashboard as early as this fall, when it rolls out the newest version of its CarPlay software.A new feature will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card.Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported. But Texas-based HF Sinclair, which has 1,600 gas stations across the United States, told Reuters that it plans to use the new CarPlay software and will announce details in coming months. Fuel apps are just the latest in a sustained push by Apple to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services, a push likely to increase tensions with automakers that have ambitions for in-car commerce of their own.Amid record high prices, the average U.S. household is estimated to spend nearly $3,000 on gas in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

  • Danbury Federal Correctional Institution: The prison where Ghislaine Maxwell will spend 20 years

    Low-security facility FCI Danbury houses 1,000 inmates – with separate male and female prisons – that allows prisoners to make use of a running track, tree-lined lawns and a baseball pitch.

  • Rouble heads away from 50 vs dollar as authorities flag interventions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble pared gains in volatile trade on Wednesday as Russia's finance minister flagged possible interventions to ease upside pressure on the currency after it neared 50 against the dollar for the first time since May 2015. The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The strong rouble raised concerns among officials and export-focused companies as it dents Russia's income from selling commodities and other goods abroad for dollars and euros.

  • Controversial Farmington Hills police training practice

    The controversy centers on the shooting range and reports that the department used paper targets of Black men.

  • Police identify man accused of shooting 2 Subway employees over too much mayo, killing 1

    A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old woman sustained critical injuries.

  • Why I Stay in Texas, Even Though It’s Breaking My Heart

    The sun is already high, another scorcher, as my parents always called these days in Laredo, where I grew up, and where they did, too, and their parents before them, three generations of South Texans before our roots stretch across the Rio Grande into Mexico, where some long-ago relatives must have looked at their children and decided the U.S. would be a better home for them, safer and freer. Texas is my home. On May 19, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed SB8, a draconian law banning abortion after six weeks (before most people even know they’re pregnant) and turning private citizens into bounty hunters by authorizing them to sue abortion facilitators or providers.

  • An airline plans to install bunk beds and couches in economy class to help to boost comfort on long-haul flights

    Air New Zealand's CEO said the bunk beds will be equipped on eight of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners by 2024. Take a look at the plans.

  • Woman Pushing Stroller Shot Dead on New York City’s Upper East Side: Cops

    Ed Jones/AFP via GettyA 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said.The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. A man approached her from behind, shot her once in the head, then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to multiple r

  • Video shows officer hit unarmed Kennedale man 16 times with flashlight in face: lawsuit

    “We roughed him up pretty good. It will be a significant use of force.,” a Mansfield, Texas police officer said after the 2020 incident, according to the lawsuit. The officers denied the claims in court documents.

  • Man who killed Nipsey Hussle slashed with razor by inmates on his way to court

    Eric Holder, who has admitted to killing Nipsey Hussle, was jumped in a holding cell, his attorney said.

  • ‘He Hunted Them’: Man Gets 162 Years To Life For Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Multiple Homeless Women

    A Colorado man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping and raping multiple homeless women. Joseph Gabriel Van Eck, 33, was sentenced to between 162 years and life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the victims in Denver in 2020, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office for both Gilpon and Jefferson Counties. The investigation into the attacks began on April 19 of 2020 when “a young woman reported to Jefferson County Sherif

  • FAMILY: Subway employee pushed 5-year-old son under counter before being shot over too much mayo

    A Subway employee remains in critical condition after she was shot at a southwest Atlanta Subway.

  • Newsmax Host Shows Rudy Giuliani Video Of Alleged Assault: 'Doesn't Look That Bad'

    "I gotta be honest, it doesn’t look that bad,” Greg Kelly said of the slap on the back.

  • Alleged driver of truck packed with dying migrants pretended to be a survivor, official says

    The alleged driver of a truck packed with dying migrants may face the death penalty. Three more men are charged in the smuggling tragedy that killed 53 people.

  • R. Kelly funneled millions of dollars from music royalties through a childhood friend right before his sex-trafficking conviction, prosecutors allege

    One of R. Kelly's childhood friends is holding on to more than $5 million from the sale of his music composition rights, according to prosecutors.

  • Supervisor kills employee outside home after work argument, police say

    Deputies say the suspected shooter took off and was arrested an hour later. He is now in the Oakland County Jail and expected to be charged Wednesday.