AG Garland announces lawsuit against Georgia over voting laws

An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced. Attorney General Merrick Garland touted the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that the department has now arrested 500 people who took part in the violence, including 100 who are facing charges for attacking police, he noted.