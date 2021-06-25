AG Garland announces lawsuit against Georgia over voting laws

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that the Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against Georgia, saying the state’s new voting restrictions infringe on the rights of Black voters.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department Sues Georgia over Election Integrity Law

    The Justice Dept. is expected to file a lawsuit against Georgia over its new election integrity law, alleging that it aims to restrict citizens from voting.

  • Merrick Garland's Justice Department sues Georgia over its voting law

    The Justice Department announced Friday it is suing the state of Georgia over a voting law passed in March, alleging that the Republican-controlled state legislature intended to make it harder for minority voters to cast ballots in future elections.

  • Justice Department sues Georgia over voting restrictions

    Justice Department sues Georgia over voting restrictions

  • 'Anti-democratic': Some teachers blast new laws targeting discussions of race in schools

    For middle school American history teacher Daniel Santos, discussing racial inequality is a necessary part of his lesson plan. Santos, who teaches at a public school in Houston, said that his students are inquisitive, asking him about current events like George Floyd's death and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, for instance.

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over restrictive voting law

    Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed.

  • The Department of Justice is suing Georgia over its GOP-backed election law, alleging it discriminates against Black voters

    This lawsuit over Georgia's Senate Bill 202 is the DOJ's first major voting rights enforcement case under President Joe Biden.

  • At least 4 people confirmed dead in Florida building collapse

    Search and rescue efforts continue more than 24 hours after part of a residential high-rise building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. So far at least 4 people are confirmed dead and over 150 are still unaccounted for. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments.

  • Biden’s Justice Department Sues Georgia Over New Voter Suppression Laws

    GettyThe Justice Department announced on Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting restrictions, marking the first step in the Biden administration’s plan to aggressively fight a wave of voter suppression bills passed in the wake of Trump’s election loss.“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2

  • Miami condo collapse: what we know so far

    The collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside killed at least four and left more than 150 people missing The 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed around 1.30am Thursday morning. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images A 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, a neighborhood in Miami collapsed into rubble early on Thursday, leaving at least four dead, 10 injured and more than 150 people unaccounted for. Officials are in the midst of recovery efforts and are st

  • Justice Department sues Georgia over GOP voting restrictions

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its voting restrictions, alleging that a law passed this spring discriminates against Black voters.Why it matters: It's the first major action the Biden administration has taken in response to the wave of voting restrictions that Republican-led states have sought to impose in the wake of President Biden's election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • Biden raises stakes on still-uncertain infrastructure deal: The Note

    The infrastructure deal is big enough on its own -- a historic and historically expensive bipartisan breakthrough, now enjoying the support of the president at a time that his party controls Congress. In the president's telling, this is not just about rebuilding the nation's infrastructure. Linking the two efforts almost certainly makes it harder to pass the bipartisan piece of it, which still needs the support of five additional Senate Republicans to overcome a filibuster.

  • Illinois man is first charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riot

    An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced. Attorney General Merrick Garland touted the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that the department has now arrested 500 people who took part in the violence, including 100 who are facing charges for attacking police, he noted.

  • Lovestruck Pentagon translator who passed on secrets to Hizbollah jailed for 23 years

    A lovestruck military translator has been jailed for 23 years for passing on the names of US informants to Hizbollah. Mariam Thompson, 62, admitted she had sent classified information to a man with ties to the Lebanese militant group. Prosecutors alleged Lebanese-born Thompson, who became a US citizen in 1993, had put the lives of US troops and sources at risk by passing on the material to a man she hoped would marry her. She said she was desperate for somebody to love her in her old age and nev

  • Biden, senators announce agreement on infrastructure

    President Biden emerged from the White House with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday to announce that an infrastructure deal had been reached.

  • Justice Department to sue Georgia over sweeping voting restrictions

    Civil rights officials to challenge far-reaching voting restrictions in Georgia in first major Biden-era voter suppression case

  • Biden's Great Society dreams slam into Democrats' tough Senate math

    President Joe Biden’s dream of passing an agenda that can be mentioned in the same breath as the New Deal and the Great Society has met a fearsome opponent: math.

  • Highly anticipated UFO report expected to be presented to Congress Friday

    A highly anticipated UFO report prepared by the U.S. intelligence community is expected to be presented to congressional committees on Friday, according to a U.S. official, but officials have told ABC News the report will not provide definitive explanations for the dozens of encounters reported by the U.S. military with unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. The U.S. intelligence community was given 180 days to prepare an unclassified and classified report on what the U.S. government knew about UAP's. The review of dozens of UAP incidents reported by U.S. military personnel in recent years did not find any evidence to suggest they are linked to alien spacecraft, nor are they in a position to explain what has been reported by U.S. military pilots in encounters over the years, three U.S. officials said.

  • ‘Just want my voice to be heard’: Former Kansas City VA worker files discrimination lawsuit

    The former VA employee joined a line of others who have spoken out against the VA over the last year.

  • Missing Woman Made Ominous Phone Call Before Miami Collapse

    "In hindsight, you always wonder," her son said after the Surfside condo building caved in.

  • Britney Spears shares message with fans after bombshell conservatorship hearing

    The pop singer wrote that she pretended to live a fairy tale life because she was "embarrassed to share what happened" with her conservatorship.