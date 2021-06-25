AG Garland announces lawsuit against Georgia over voting laws

ABC News

A highly anticipated UFO report prepared by the U.S. intelligence community is expected to be presented to congressional committees on Friday, according to a U.S. official, but officials have told ABC News the report will not provide definitive explanations for the dozens of encounters reported by the U.S. military with unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. The U.S. intelligence community was given 180 days to prepare an unclassified and classified report on what the U.S. government knew about UAP's. The review of dozens of UAP incidents reported by U.S. military personnel in recent years did not find any evidence to suggest they are linked to alien spacecraft, nor are they in a position to explain what has been reported by U.S. military pilots in encounters over the years, three U.S. officials said.