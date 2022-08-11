AG Garland files motion to unseal search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

In a statement on Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant for an FBI search agents conducted Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Recommended Stories

  • Merrick Garland: DOJ asks judge to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    The U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, said that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,” adding, “The department does not take such a decision lightly.”

  • AG Merrick Garland: Justice Department files motion to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    "I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," Attorney General Garland said of the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

  • FBI warrant for search of Trump home may involve suspected violations of Espionage Act, former chief of DOJ national security says

    The former chief of the Justice Department’s national security division said Tuesday that the FBI warrant for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., suggests prosecutors believe they have probable cause that there may have been violations of the World War I-era Espionage Act.

  • White House: Biden was ‘not aware’ of FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    “No one at the White House was given a heads-up,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday during a press briefing.

  • Absent details, Republicans flock to Trump's side after FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    For 24 hours after the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in South Florida, Republicans of almost every stripe flocked to his defense.

  • Trevor Bauer's accuser files countersuit to defamation claim

    A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sexually abused her has filed a countersuit to his defamation claim, alleging the baseball star beat her and left her bruised, according to a court filing. Bauer has denied abusing the woman he met through social media. Major League Baseball has suspended Bauer for two years, a ruling made after Bauer sued the woman.

  • 'Donald Is Furious Yet Scared': Movement in FBI Investigation Complicates Trump's Plans

    A source tells PEOPLE that the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago could make former President Donald Trump reconsider his political calculations as he weighs a third run for the White House in 2024

  • Donald Trump knows what FBI agents took from Mar-a-Lago and why they took it, experts say

    Former President Donald Trump decried FBI agents executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. But experts say he knows what they were looking for and why.

  • Trump sends out email fundraising off of Mar-a-Lago raid

    On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Tuesday, the MSNBC host kicked off the show by sharing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. This email was asking for donations in response to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home being raided by the FBI Monday, executing a lawful search warrant, reportedly looking for classified material Trump took when he left the White House, which is against the law. O’Donnell read the email aloud as it appeared on the screen. “Mar-a-Lago was raided,” the email began. “The radical Left is corrupt. We must return the power to the people. Please rush in a donation immediately to publicly stand with me against this never-ending witch hunt.” This is nothing out of the ordinary for Trump. Just a few weeks ago, he posted online announcing the death of his ex-wife, Ivana. The statement included a donation link at the bottom. O’Donnell continued, stating that the email came with a donation suggestion and a deadline. “He thinks I’m good for $45. That’s what his email list managers tell him,” O’Donnell said. “And there's a deadline. Deadline for my contribution of $45 is immediately. Immediately. I gotta drop everything and contribute.” Trump made history throughout his presidency, be it his trip to North Korea, his two impeachments, and his being the first former president to have his home raided by the FBI. “Once again, Donald Trump makes American political history, presidential history, with that email,” O’Donnell said. “An email about, ‘My house got raided by the FBI, so please give me a political contribution.’ No one’s ever done that before. That is pure Donald Trump.”

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

    The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

  • Attorney General Garland to give statement from DOJ

    Attoney General Merrick Garland is set to deliver a statement to the press on Thursday afternoon from the Department of Justice. Garland has been under pressure to speak about the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. It is not clear if Garland will discuss the matter on Thursday. The Department of…

  • Atty. Gen. Garland 'personally approved' Mar-a-Lago search, moves to unseal Trump records warrant

    Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland made his first public comments since the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week.

  • Trumpworld informant reportedly told FBI about classified docs at Mar-a-Lago

    The search of Donald Trump’s Florida residence comes after a FBI source reportedly revealed that the ex-president was concealing classified national defence information from the government he once led

  • Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

    The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the case. Garland also said he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

  • Watergate 'in reverse'? Historians and legal analysts pan Trump's claims and point to legal peril ahead

    Historians, legal experts and others say former President Donald Trump's framing of the FBI search of his Florida home as a political attack is wrong.

  • Feds Move to Unseal Trump Warrant in Mar-a-Lago Raid, Garland Announces

    Drew Angerer/GettyAfter nearly three days of silence and continued questions, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice has filed a motion to unseal documents explaining the legal reasoning behind the raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday night, with Garland revealing he personally approved the search of former President Donald Trump’s oceanside estate in Florida and saying he and the DOJ did not take the decision lightly.“The department filed the motion to make public the warrant and

  • Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off

    Cuisinart, Doc Martens, robovacs and more: There's something on sale for everyone — including 40% off a popular air fryer.

  • JCPenney names Plaines as CFO

    MARKET PULSE Privately held JCPenney on Thursday named Stephanie Plaines as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Plaines most recently served as CFO at Jones Lang LaSalle, a global commercial real estate services company.

  • CNN Anchor Tears Into GOP Lawmaker Over Clinton, Trump Double Standard

    CNN's Pamela Brown quizzed Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on his past outrage over Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information.

  • Latvia Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

    Latvia’s Parliament on Thursday declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for attacks on civilians during the war in Ukraine and urged other countries to follow suit. It declares that Latvia’s Parliament “recognizes Russia’s violence against civilians in pursuit of political aims as terrorism, recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view.” Russia rejects deliberately targeting civilians in the conflict, which it describes as a “special military operation.”