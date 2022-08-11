AG Garland files motion to unseal search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Yahoo Entertainment

On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Tuesday, the MSNBC host kicked off the show by sharing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. This email was asking for donations in response to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home being raided by the FBI Monday, executing a lawful search warrant, reportedly looking for classified material Trump took when he left the White House, which is against the law. O’Donnell read the email aloud as it appeared on the screen. “Mar-a-Lago was raided,” the email began. “The radical Left is corrupt. We must return the power to the people. Please rush in a donation immediately to publicly stand with me against this never-ending witch hunt.” This is nothing out of the ordinary for Trump. Just a few weeks ago, he posted online announcing the death of his ex-wife, Ivana. The statement included a donation link at the bottom. O’Donnell continued, stating that the email came with a donation suggestion and a deadline. “He thinks I’m good for $45. That’s what his email list managers tell him,” O’Donnell said. “And there's a deadline. Deadline for my contribution of $45 is immediately. Immediately. I gotta drop everything and contribute.” Trump made history throughout his presidency, be it his trip to North Korea, his two impeachments, and his being the first former president to have his home raided by the FBI. “Once again, Donald Trump makes American political history, presidential history, with that email,” O’Donnell said. “An email about, ‘My house got raided by the FBI, so please give me a political contribution.’ No one’s ever done that before. That is pure Donald Trump.”