Ag Growth International's (TSE:AFN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.15

Ag Growth International Inc.'s (TSE:AFN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.15 per share on 14th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.9%.

Ag Growth International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Even though Ag Growth International is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe we could see the payout ratio reaching 81%, which is definitely on the higher side, but still sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$2.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.60. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 75% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Ag Growth International's EPS has fallen by approximately 42% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of Ag Growth International's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ag Growth International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

