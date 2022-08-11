AG: Harmony killed in 2019, investigation turns to homicide

Aug. 11—Investigators' announcement Thursday that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in December 2019 was met with shock and despair by those who knew the little girl and those who have dedicated themselves to the investigation.

"We're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand," wrote Blair Miller, the adoptive father of Harmony's younger brother Jamison, in a letter posted to Facebook.

"Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care," Miller wrote. "We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony."

The investigation into Harmony's disappearance of has become an investigation into the girl's murder, Attorney General John Formella announced Thursday afternoon.

Harmony was first reported missing in late 2021 after last being seen in Manchester in the fall of 2019.

Formella said Thursday that investigators now believe Harmony was killed in December 2019.

Harmony's remains have not been found, Formella said, but he said the evidence pointing to her death included "recently confirmed biological evidence."

Investigators did not discuss how they believe Harmony died or who may have been responsible.

"Our work now turns to getting justice for Harmony and all who loved her," Formella said.

Neither Formella nor Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg took questions after a news conference in Concord on Thursday afternoon.

Aldenberg said he believed some people with information about Harmony's death still have not come forward.

"Do it for this little girl," Aldenberg said.

Rus Rilee, an attorney representing Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, asked the media and public to give Harmony's family time to process the news, and urged anyone with information to call Manchester police or the FBI.

After the announcement, Regina Carr, a Manchester resident who has organized volunteer searches in the city, said the news that Harmony was dead was difficult to hear.

"It just ended all the hope we had," Carr said. "Now we have some answers, but they're not the answers we had hoped for."

A difficult life

Harmony lived her five years amid substance abuse and instability. She was first removed from her mother's care when she was 2 months old. Harmony went back and forth between her mother's home and a foster home three times before she was 4, as her mother struggled with sobriety.

Each move was traumatic for the little girl, and the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate said in a report that she developed profound emotional and behavioral challenges. By 2018, the foster family Harmony had been living with no longer felt equipped to handle her special needs.

Child protection workers in Massachusetts were looking for a foster family experienced with children with special needs when Adam Montgomery expressed interest in taking custody of his daughter.

Montgomery had been sober for three years, according to a report from the Massachusetts Child Advocate's Office, and had been trying to find work in New Hampshire.

Life in the Montgomery family in Manchester was at times unstable.

Police reports show repeated calls to the family's West Side home, with neighbors and family members reporting arguments between Adam Montgomery and his now-estranged wife Kayla.

By the time the family of five was evicted from their West Side home in 2019, police called to the home noted there was no electricity, and a mess of food and clutter.

After the family moved out, a neighbor called police in January 2020 to report an open door in the now-vacant house. A police report noted a bad smell.

Neighbors remember the family moving to an apartment at 644 Union St. in late 2019 but said they had only ever seen the Montgomerys' two younger children.

Formella said investigators believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in December 2019, weeks after she was last seen, but he did not say where investigators believe she died.

No remains

In late June of this year, Manchester police and the FBI conducted an extensive search of the Union Street property.

Investigators were seen snaking an insulated wire down a manhole. They removed a refrigerator from the apartment, wrapped in plastic and labeled with "biohazard" stickers.

Police have not discussed what they found during that search and did not detail the evidence they have found.

Carr, the volunteer searcher, said she had faith Manchester police and the investigation could deliver some kind of justice for Harmony.

"This little girl deserves more than she ever got in life."