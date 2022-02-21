AG Healey: Lawrence men charged in fentanyl, cocaine probe

Feb. 20—BOSTON — Two Lawrence men are facing fentanyl and cocaine trafficking charges after a joint investigation by state and federal authorities.

Some 550 grams of fentanyl, 5,000 grams of a fentanyl cutting agent, 50 grams of cocaine and $4,000 in cash were seized, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Christian Arias-Peguero and Angel Collazo-Martinez, both age 37, were arraigned Thursday in Salem Superior Court, on multiple charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine and related charges, according to a statement released by Healey's office on Tuesday.

They are each being held on $250,000 cash bail and are due back in court on Feb. 23.

Arias-Peguero and Collazo-Martinez were indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury in December 2021.

Both men were arrested in July following a months-long joint investigation by Healey's New England Fentanyl Strike Force and partner agencies including Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) North and Healey's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Manchester, New Hampshire District Office. The investigation culminated with a July takedown of the drug trafficking operation, Healey said.

Authorities allege Peguero sold approximately 280 grams of fentanyl on seven different occasions to an undercover officer and that Martinez sold a cumulative total of approximately 108 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on four different occasions.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Lawrence apartment the defendants shared, authorities seized approximately 150 grams fentanyl, 5000 grams of lactose, a cutting agent often mixed with fentanyl to create a greater volume of the illegal opioid, approximately 50 grams of cocaine, a drug press used for packaging, and over $4,000 in cash, according to Healey's statement.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Lynn Brennan, of AG Healey's Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski