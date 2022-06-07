AG: Homicide investigation underway in Nashua, NH

A homicide investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday.

The investigation is centered in the area of Marshall Street, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke.

The circumstances surrounding this death were not immediately clear.

Additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

This homicide comes as Formella’s office continues to investigate a fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Windham last week, as well as the April murder of a couple in Concord.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

