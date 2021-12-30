AG identifies first group of cops with credibility problems

Dec. 30—For the first time ever, the New Hampshire Department of Justice on Wednesday released a portion of its once-secret list of police officers with credibility problems.

The Justice Department posted the names of 80 officers on Wednesday. The posting was required by a law passed earlier this year that specifies how the names on the list will eventually be disclosed.

Most of the officers landed on the list because of an issue with truthfulness. But other reasons include criminal conduct, falsifying records, excessive force and dereliction of duty. For a half dozen, the reason is listed as "unknown."

While many transgressions were reported quickly, many were reported years after they took place.

For example, in September 2018 Manchester police reported an officer named Jean Chouinard for an issue involving truthfulness that took place 23 years earlier.

Nicknamed the Laurie List, the list's formal name is the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.

For years, news media, including the New Hampshire Union Leader, and the ACLU-New Hampshire have tried to get the list from the Attorney General's Office, which maintains and updates the list. Attorneys general have consistently said that state law prevented the disclosure of the names, which they compile so defense attorneys can know if any of the police officers are involved in a case they are defending.

The media have won several court fights, and the new law spells out a procedure for releasing the names.

The list includes:

Current Troy Police Chief David Ellis, who gained notoriety earlier this year for attending the Jan. 6 unrest at the Capitol. Ellis was placed on the list in June 2018 for an incident where the date is listed as unknown. The issue dealt with truthfulness.

Retired Manchester officer Eric Knight, who orchestrated a police investigation against a tenant who did not pay rent owed to him. In 2019, the city paid $36,000 to settle a civil rights claim against the tenant.

Former Concord officer Bryan Croft, who pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges this summer.

Former Berlin officer Philip Pelletier, who was charged with violation of privacy after he took photos and videos of a person in mental health crisis whom he was supposed to be supervising.

Former Jackson Police Chief Douglas Jette, who resigned in 2016 amid an investigation into the police department.

Former Belknap County deputy sheriff Justin Blanchette, who was charged in 2020 with the rape of a jail inmate.

Former Derry police sergeant Edward Budroe, who faced allegations of domestic abuse and hiring prostitutes in 2018.

Attorney General John Formella released no statement with the list, and no officials were available for comment Wednesday evening. The list contains the names of several hundred officers, some who are likely no longer employed in police work.

All were notified in late September that their names will eventually be released. Those added to the list after April 30, 2018, had 90 days to go to court to challenge the release of their names.

The names released Wednesday would fall into that category.

Anyone added to the Laurie List earlier has another 90 days to challenge the release.

In a single sentence, the Justice Department said the list will be updated monthly as the law requires.

