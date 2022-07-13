AG investigating suspicious death in Winchester
Jul. 13—State and local officials are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Winchester.
The Attorney General's Office issued a statement around 5 p.m. Wednesday saying it is working with state and local police at the scene of a suspicious death.
Officials declined to provide a location.
No further information is available at this time.
The Attorney General's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available "while protecting the integrity of the investigation."