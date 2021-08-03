AG James’ probe corroborates sex harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo

Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
·1 min read
In this article:
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo oversaw a toxic workplace and sexually harassed several women, including much younger aides and advisers, according to a bombshell report released Tuesday by state Attorney General James’ office.

The report details cases of harassment by the governor of current and former employees that include unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and inappropriate comments that accusers called “deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate.”

James also accused Cuomo and his senior staff of taking actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for going public with her accusations against him.

The governor and Executive Chamber staff fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment,” violating several state and federal laws, James said.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and in recent weeks, after reportedly being grilled during an 11-hour sit down, he has taken to openly questioning the integrity of investigators running the probe.

The governor authorized the attorney general’s investigation in late February after three women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Others went public in the weeks after the investigation launched, including an unnamed staffer who accused the 63-year-old Democrat of groping her at the governor’s mansion.

James tasked former federal prosecutor, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, a prominent employment lawyer, to lead the investigation on March 8.

