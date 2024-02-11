AG Jason Miyares to deliver commencement address at Regent University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University has selected Attorney General of Virginia, Jason S. Miyares as its 2024 commencement speaker.

“We are delighted that Attorney General Jason Miyares wishes to celebrate the accomplishments of our Class of 2024,” said Chancellor Gordon Robertson of Regent University. “Attorney General Miyares has worked tirelessly to keep Virginia safe and thriving economically. AG Miyares knows the value of hard work and can speak to successfully navigating bold change in the face of considerable challenge.”

In November 2021 Miyares was elected the 48th Attorney General of Virginia. He is the first Hispanic American to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia and the first child of an immigrant to be attorney general.

Regent’s commencement ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 4 at 9:15 a.m. on the outdoor plaza in front of the library.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.