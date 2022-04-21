AG John Formella: NH State Police trooper justified in December shooting of Walpole man

Apr. 21—The Walpole man who survived a police shooting last December had been reported as suicidal and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a Walpole police officer, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Formella announced on Thursday that the shooting of Jacob Gasbarro, 25, on Dec. 4 was legally justified.

After Gasbarro leveled the apparent handgun at Walpole Police Officer Dean Wright, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Zachary Bernier fired 10 shots at Gasbarro, striking him in the right hip and right flank.

The semi-automatic handgun turned out to be an Airsoft pellet gun that had all safety marking removed and looked like a real handgun, according to a statement issued by Formella.

"After a review of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the Attorney General has determined that it was objectively reasonable for Trooper Bernier to conclude that Mr. Gasbarro had a real firearm pointed at Officer Wright," reads the statement.

Formella's office said neither Bernier nor Wright was wearing a body cam.

The shooting took place after Gasbarro's mother called police around 2:30 a.m. to say that her son was suicidal, Formella reported.

Gasbarro was hospitalized. New Hampshire State Police brought unspecified criminal charges against Gasbarro, those charges are pending. Formella said that means he is unable to release further information.