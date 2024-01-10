AG Ken Paxton asks Texas Supreme Court to stop whistleblower lawsuit, deposition

Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the Texas Supreme Court to shield him from being deposed in an ongoing whistleblower lawsuit filed by four former agency employees. The former aides say they were wrongfully fired in retribution for complaining to federal authorities about Paxton's possible misconduct in helping a friend and campaign donor.

Paxton's appeal to the state's high court, which was filed Monday, comes after an appeals court on Friday evening rejected the same motion, affirming a district court's previous ruling to compel his and several of his high-ranking deputies' testimony in the case.

The 3rd Court of Appeals' ruling Friday also allows the whistleblowers to continue their lawsuit after a proposed $3.3 million settlement agreement fell apart when the Legislature last year refused to pay for it.

Instead, the Texas House decided to open an investigation into the whistleblowers' claims, and the chamber overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton on 20 charges, including bribery and abuse of office. Ultimately, the Senate acquitted Paxton.

Over the course of four appeals seeking to stop the whistleblowers from continuing their suit and to quash his court-ordered testimony, Paxton has argued that he complied with the nonmonetary elements of the settlement agreement — such as removing a disparaging news release about the whistleblowers and making a public statement that the former top aides in his office had acted with good intention in complaining about him to the FBI — and that the Legislature's refusal to foot the bill should not warrant continued settlement talks or a trial.

"And, like any legislation, settlement funding can take more than one session to pass," Paxton's attorneys argued in their Monday appeal to the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, and his attorney Tony Buzbee listen to pretrial motions at his Senate impeachment trial in September.

In a response filed Tuesday to Paxton's latest appeal, the whistleblowers' attorneys disagreed with the Office of the Attorney General's assessment, arguing the terms of the previous agreement were never met and that lawmakers, who adopted a provision to bar state appropriations from funding a settlement, have no interest in paying for the initial agreement.

"The Legislature considered and rejected OAG’s request for funding, and even added a rider to the appropriations bill forbidding OAG from settling this case with taxpayer funds," the attorneys for the whistleblowers wrote in their response.

The whistleblowers also are painting Paxton's argument to maintain the original settlement agreement and bar his testimony in the case as tired and repetitive after previous courts have rejected the attorney general's same argument on the path to appealing to the Supreme Court.

"If OAG’s arguments seem familiar, that is because this Court has considered them before," the whistleblowers wrote, referencing a September Supreme Court ruling that lifted an abatement on the case, allowing for settlement negotiations to continue.

In December, Travis County state District Court Judge Jan Soifer, issued a ruling ordering Paxton and high-ranking officials in his office to testify under oath about the situation that led to the former top aides' exit after complaining to the FBI that they believed Paxton was misusing his office to help a friend and campaign donor, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, then the target of a separate federal financial crimes investigation.

The board in the Texas House chamber announces House Resolution 2377, regarding the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton on May 27. The House voted that day to impeach Paxton, but the Senate later acquitted him.

While maintaining his innocence, Paxton has not publicly commented on the whistleblowers' allegations that he abused his office to give favorable legal assistance to Paul or other concerns raised during his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Separately in June — after the House had impeached Paxton but before his trial in the Senate — Paul was indicted on eight federal charges accusing him of making false statements to secure loans to purchase properties. In November, he was indicted on four additional counts of wire fraud accusing him of lying to his business partners who invested in his real estate company.

Paxton's office did not respond to an American-Statesman request for comment about his latest appeal.

Despite Soifer's ruling that the plaintiffs showed "good cause" in seeking to compel Paxton's deposition — along with those of First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster, Paxton's chief of staff Lesley French Henneke and senior adviser Michelle Smith — Paxton's team argues that his testimony is not warranted and that "less intrusive means of discovery" should be prioritized.

From left, Ryan Vassar, Blake Brickman and Mark Penley, all former senior-level employees of the Texas Office of the Attorney General, speak at a September news conference about their whistleblower allegations against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"Not only has the trial court clearly abused its discretion, but also the OAG clearly has no adequate remedy on appeal," Paxton's attorneys wrote.

Under Soifer's order, Paxton and his deputies are required to provide their depositions by Feb. 9, but not prior to Jan. 16.

Attorneys for the whistleblowers wrote in their response Tuesday that despite the new challenge, Soifer's timeline should still work, as depositions have not yet been scheduled.

"This timetable negates OAG’s claim of 'emergency' and provides this Court an opportunity to consider and reject OAG’s petition on the merits in time to keep the depositions on track," the response says.

